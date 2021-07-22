OnePlus Nord 2: The self-proclaimed 'flagship killer'

The OnePlus Nord 2 is heading to the UK and wider Europe-only, but features plenty of higher-end specs for its comparatively lower price next to more expensive phones.
The OnePlus Nord 2 costs £399 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or £469 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For reference, those prices convert to $545 and $641, respectively.
The Nord 2 runs Android 11 at its core, over which OnePlus has slapped its usual Oxygen software.
OnePlus says it's guaranteed to get at least two years of Android upgrades -- so an update to Android 12 this fall and Android 13 next year is a given -- with an additional year of security updates after that.
Until that upgrade to Android 12 arrives, the phone will first ship with Android 11.
The Nord 2's display measures 6.43-inches and boasts a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels.
The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate which is a touch lower than the 120Hz of the OnePlus 9 series.
The main cameras on the phone are a 50-megapixel lens combined with a 8-megapixel super-wide lens.
There's also technically a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.
The phone is certainly powerful enough for gaming, photo editing and video streaming and navigating around the Android 11 interface is smooth and stutter free.