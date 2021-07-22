/>
X

OnePlus Nord 2: The self-proclaimed 'flagship killer'

The OnePlus Nord 2 is heading to the UK and wider Europe-only, but features plenty of higher-end specs for its comparatively lower price next to more expensive phones.

andrewhoyleheadshot2013-2.jpg
michaelsorrentino.jpg
Andrew Hoyle, Mike Sorrentino
oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle
1 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 costs £399 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or £469 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For reference, those prices convert to $545 and $641, respectively.

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-2
2 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

The Nord 2 runs Android 11 at its core, over which OnePlus has slapped its usual Oxygen software.

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-3
3 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus says it's guaranteed to get at least two years of Android upgrades -- so an update to Android 12 this fall and Android 13 next year is a given -- with an additional year of security updates after that. 

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-4
4 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

Until that upgrade to Android 12 arrives, the phone will first ship with Android 11.

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-5
5 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

The Nord 2's display measures 6.43-inches and boasts a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels.

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-6
6 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate which is a touch lower than the 120Hz of the OnePlus 9 series.

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-7
7 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

The main cameras on the phone are a 50-megapixel lens combined with a 8-megapixel super-wide lens.

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-8
8 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

There's also technically a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

oneplus-nord-2-cnet-hoyle-9
9 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus Nord 2

The phone is certainly powerful enough for gaming, photo editing and video streaming and navigating around the Android 11 interface is smooth and stutter free.

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

More Galleries

2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

4 Photos
2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

More Galleries

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

14 Photos
Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

More Galleries

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

46 Photos
2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

More Galleries

2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

51 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

More Galleries

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

46 Photos