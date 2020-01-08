OnePlus Concept One flaunts hideable cameras and McLaren aesthetics

CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus Concept One

At CES this year, OnePlus announced its first concept phone, known as the OnePlus Concept One. The Concept One features a special glass that uses an electrical current to tint the lens of the rear cameras.

For more information, read CNET's OnePlus Concept One hands-on.

1
OnePlus Concept One

When the cameras aren't in use, the glass is opaque and black. When it's time to launch the camera, the glass turns transparent and the cameras are visible.     

2
OnePlus Concept One

Though largely for aesthetics and novelty, the feature does double as a neutral-density filter for the camera, letting you tweak a photo's exposure. (You can turn it on and off in the Pro mode of the camera.)  

3
OnePlus Concept One

The idea sounds nifty enough, especially as a camera filter. The switch also works pretty quickly; it takes less than a second -- 0.7 second to be exact, about the same amount of time it takes to launch the camera, according to OnePlus. 

4
OnePlus Concept One

But up close, it's a little underwhelming. Personally, I never really had an issue with seeing camera lenses.   

5
OnePlus Concept One

The company demonstrated it on last year's OnePlus 7T Pro with a loud orange design.

6
oneplus-concept-one-2-edit

OnePlus worked on the phone for 18 months and got the idea through its partnership with supercar company McLaren. You can see this kind of opaque-transforming glass, known as electrochromic glass, in the sunroofs of luxury cars like those made by McLaren.       

7
OnePlus Concept One

Check out a few other photos of the Concept One.

8
OnePlus Concept One

9
OnePlus Concept One

10
OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus is continuing to explore different applications of electrochromic glass. For now, the Concept One marks the company's first CES announcement and offers an early glimpse of where OnePlus is heading.  

11
