OnePlus Concept One flaunts hideable cameras and McLaren aesthetics

At CES this year, OnePlus announced its first concept phone, known as the OnePlus Concept One. The Concept One features a special glass that uses an electrical current to tint the lens of the rear cameras.
Though largely for aesthetics and novelty, the feature does double as a neutral-density filter for the camera, letting you tweak a photo's exposure. (You can turn it on and off in the Pro mode of the camera.)
The idea sounds nifty enough, especially as a camera filter. The switch also works pretty quickly; it takes less than a second -- 0.7 second to be exact, about the same amount of time it takes to launch the camera, according to OnePlus.
OnePlus is continuing to explore different applications of electrochromic glass. For now, the Concept One marks the company's first CES announcement and offers an early glimpse of where OnePlus is heading.