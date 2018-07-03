OnePlus 6 shines in sleek and satiny red

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • oneplus-6-red-4407
  • oneplus-6-red-4424
  • oneplus-6-red-4431
  • oneplus-6-red-4439
  • oneplus-6-red-4417
  • oneplus-6-red-4436
  • oneplus-6-red-4258
  • oneplus-6-red-4329
  • oneplus-6-red-4419
  • oneplus-6-red-4402
  • oneplus-6-red-4309

OnePlus announced it will release its OnePlus 6 flagship in bright red. The limited-edition OnePlus 6 is available starting July 10 with preorders kicking off July 2. 

For more information about the phone, read CNET's OnePlus 6 review

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

The variant will only be available to markets in North America and Europe for $579 and £519 (that converts to about AU$769) with 128GB of memory.  

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

Other OnePlus 6 colors include two black variants (glossy and matte) and a "silk white" version accented by a rose gold trim.  

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

In an interview with CNET, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said the OnePlus 6 was the company's "boldest design" yet.  

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

Other than the fresh coat of paint however, the phone is otherwise unchanged. It features a 6.28-inch OLED display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

The phone features a USB Type-C port for charging and file transferring, as well as a headphone jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

It also has dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 845 chipset and dual-SIM capabilities.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

Unfortunately, the phone also lacks waterproofing, wireless charging and has a shorter battery life than its OnePlus 5T predecessor. In the US, the phone doesn't work on CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

Like the iPhone XLG G7 and Essential Phone, the OnePlus 6 also features a black notch on the top of its screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

The first OnePlus 6 launched in May and earned an Editors' Choice from CNET for its high-powered hardware, reliable performance and relatively inexpensive price tag.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus

For more information about the phone, read CNET's OnePlus 6 review and check out our OnePlus 6 vs. Pixel 2 phone comparison.  

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 11
Read Full Review
$529.00 at OnePlus
Now Reading

OnePlus 6 shines in sleek and satiny red

Up Next

21 hidden Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus features

Latest Stories

I spent a day as a Martian astronaut. It wasn't easy

I spent a day as a Martian astronaut. It wasn't easy

by
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call
1:42

Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

by
An AR app is helping child cancer patients cope with anxiety

An AR app is helping child cancer patients cope with anxiety

by
The red OnePlus 6 blazes bright in the light

The red OnePlus 6 blazes bright in the light

by
4 cheap deals you can get anytime

4 cheap deals you can get anytime

by
Xiaomi hopes to enter US market 'next year' despite rivals' struggle

Xiaomi hopes to enter US market 'next year' despite rivals' struggle

by