OnePlus 6 shines in sleek and satiny red

OnePlus announced it will release its OnePlus 6 flagship in bright red. The limited-edition OnePlus 6 is available starting July 10 with preorders kicking off July 2.
The variant will only be available to markets in North America and Europe for $579 and £519 (that converts to about AU$769) with 128GB of memory.
Other OnePlus 6 colors include two black variants (glossy and matte) and a "silk white" version accented by a rose gold trim.
In an interview with CNET, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said the OnePlus 6 was the company's "boldest design" yet.
Other than the fresh coat of paint however, the phone is otherwise unchanged. It features a 6.28-inch OLED display.
The phone features a USB Type-C port for charging and file transferring, as well as a headphone jack.
It also has dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 845 chipset and dual-SIM capabilities.
Unfortunately, the phone also lacks waterproofing, wireless charging and has a shorter battery life than its OnePlus 5T predecessor. In the US, the phone doesn't work on CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint.
Like the iPhone X, LG G7 and Essential Phone, the OnePlus 6 also features a black notch on the top of its screen.
The first OnePlus 6 launched in May and earned an Editors' Choice from CNET for its high-powered hardware, reliable performance and relatively inexpensive price tag.
For more information about the phone, read CNET's OnePlus 6 review and check out our OnePlus 6 vs. Pixel 2 phone comparison.