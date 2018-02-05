Esto también se puede leer en español.

The stellar OnePlus 5T, which earned our Editors' Choice last year for its high-end hardware, speedy performance and affordable price, will come in a new Lava Red color. 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
It will go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 6 and cost $559 and £499 with 128GB of storage (that converts to about AU$740).

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
This red version is the latest color variant OnePlus rolled out for the phone, following a sandstone white version in early January.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
While it's not as vibrant as, say, the orangey-red Google Nexus 5 from 2014, it's similar to the crimson red Apple iPhone 7 from last year. It's also available in its original black color.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Other than the color, however, the phone remains the same.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
It still isn't water resistant and doesn't have expandable memory, but it features a Snapdragon 835 chipset, a headphone jack and a sharp 6.01-inch display.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
On the back are the rear dual-cameras and a fingerprint reader.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
For more information, check out CNET's OnePlus 5T review.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
OnePlus 5T comes in flashy Lava Red color

