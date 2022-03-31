/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
OnePlus 10 Pro is a Competitively Priced High-End Phone with 2022's Best Specs

The latest flagship OnePlus phone packs plenty of power inside its slick-looking frame.

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew Lanxon

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro at $899 (£799, roughly AU$1,400) could be one of the best values yet for 2022 phones. It includes many of the flagship features that we're seeing in phones like the S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro, but at a price that is rivaling last year's Pixel 6 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with a 3,216 by 1,440-pixel maximum resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

From left to right, the Pixel 6 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The back of the phone is home to three cameras; a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3.3x optical zoom. 

A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is within the display for selfies and video chats.

The phone's in-screen fingerprint sensor unlocks the 10 Pro quickly.

The OnePlus 10 Pro runs Android 12 and the latest Oxygen OS software.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, along with 12GB of RAM on my UK review model. The US model will have 8GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 10 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

My review unit includes 256GB of storage.

For more images of the OnePlus 10 Pro, keep clicking through the gallery.

