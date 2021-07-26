/>
X

Olympic skateboarding debuts with focus on youth

The competition kicks off with teens dominating the medal stand.

img-4770
James Martin
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Sports Park Skateboarding
1 of 16 Ronald Hoogendoorn/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Skateboarding has arrived on the Olympic stage, and it made for an impressive debut of street skating, with riders putting together runs down stairs, ramps and rails, at the Ariake Sports Park. 

The competition is separated into two disciplines, street skating and park skating. The street portion of the newly added sport began Sunday and continued Monday, July 26. The park skating portion of the event takes place on Aug. 4-5.

Momiji Nishiya
2 of 16 Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Momiji Nishiya of Team Japan -- who is just 13 years old -- became the second youngest champion in summer Olympics history when she took the gold medal in the first-ever Olympic women's street skateboarding competition. The silver medal went to Rayssa Leal of Brazil and the bronze to Funa Nakayama of Japan.

gettyimages-1330663920
3 of 16 Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Roos Zwetsloot, 21, of Team Netherlands rides a rail during the women's street prelims heat 2 on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

gettyimages-1330637729
4 of 16 Ronald Hoogendoorn/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Zwetsloot competes in the women's street prelims heats .

gettyimages-1330643229
5 of 16 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Aori Nishimura, 19, of Team Japan competes during the women's street ginal on day three of the Tokyo Games. 

gettyimages-1330652067
6 of 16 Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rayssa Leal, 13, of Team Brazil rides through the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Monday.

Rayssa Leal of Team Brazil
7 of 16 Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Leal competes during the women's street prelims heat 4. Judges score the skating based on speed, difficulty, originality, timing, stability and the overall flow of the performance. One important skill judges will be looking for is the ability to seem suspended in midair. 

Rayssa Leal of Team Brazil
8 of 16 Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Leal reacts while competing during the street prelims heat 4 on day three of the games.

gettyimages-1330642680
9 of 16 Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Leal competes during the women's street skating final on day three of the Olympic Games on Monday.

gettyimages-1330636109
10 of 16 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Leticia Bufoni, 28, of Team Brazil competes during the women's street prelims heat 4 on Monday. 

gettyimages-1330637689
11 of 16 Ronald Hoogendoorn/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Keet Oldenbeuving, 16, of the Netherlands competes in the women's street prelims heats on Monday, July 26.

gettyimages-1330642447
12 of 16 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Margielyn Didal, 22, of Team Philippines competes during the women's street final on day three of the Tokyo Games. 

gettyimages-1330643495
13 of 16 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Funa Nakayama, 16, of Team Japan competes during the women's street final on Monday, July 26. 

gettyimages-1330646857
14 of 16 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Another look at Nakayama during the women's street final. 

gettyimages-1330651457
15 of 16 Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Wenhui Zeng, 16, of Team China competes during the women's street final. 

Rayssa Leal of Team Brazil congratulates Momiji Nishiya
16 of 16 Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Brazil's Rayssa Leal congratulates Japan's Momiji Nishiya during the women's street final. 

