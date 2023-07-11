X
Nothing Phone 2 is Flashier than Ever

The transparent back and LED "glyph" certainly makes a statement.

Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
Image of the Nothing Phone 2
1 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Nothing Phone 2 is here, with its familiar flashing LED lights on the back and updated specs throughout. Unlike the first model, the Phone 2 will actually be officially on sale in the US, starting at $599 (£579) when sales start on July 16. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
2 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Those rear LEDs are called the "glyph" and they really make a statement.

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
3 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

They can be used to alert you to incoming notifications, alarms or calls. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
4 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

They're highly customizable. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
5 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The glyph has more sections than the previous model, allowing for deeper customization. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
6 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The transparent back lets you see components inside the phone.

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
7 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There are two rear cameras. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
8 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's certainly a look that stands out from the crowd. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
9 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Nothing Phone 2 on the left, with the Phone 1 on the right. The family resemblance is clear...

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
10 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

...and even more so when they light up.

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
11 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Phone 2 runs Android 13 at its core.

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
12 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

At 6.7 inches, it's quite a big phone.

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
13 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's very customizable, with the ability to change the color of the icons and to create folders of apps that you can even hide behind icons. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
14 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The glyph shows an indication of the battery level when you plug it in. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
15 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There's a fingerprint scanner beneath the display. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
16 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Nothing promises three years of OS updates and an additional fourth year of security updates. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
17 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Phone 2's biggest competition comes from the Google Pixel 7A. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
18 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Pixel 7A's camera is the best around for the price, although we don't expect the Pixel to compete in terms of power. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
19 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The camera takes decent images. 

Image of the Nothing Phone 2
20 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor is slightly older now, but it's still an absolute powerhouse, found inside lightning-fast phones like the OnePlus 10T. 

