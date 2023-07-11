Nothing Phone 2 is Flashier than Ever

The Nothing Phone 2 is here, with its familiar flashing LED lights on the back and updated specs throughout. Unlike the first model, the Phone 2 will actually be officially on sale in the US, starting at $599 (£579) when sales start on July 16.
Those rear LEDs are called the "glyph" and they really make a statement.
They can be used to alert you to incoming notifications, alarms or calls.
They're highly customizable.
The glyph has more sections than the previous model, allowing for deeper customization.
The transparent back lets you see components inside the phone.
There are two rear cameras.
It's certainly a look that stands out from the crowd.
The Nothing Phone 2 on the left, with the Phone 1 on the right. The family resemblance is clear...
...and even more so when they light up.
The Phone 2 runs Android 13 at its core.
At 6.7 inches, it's quite a big phone.
It's very customizable, with the ability to change the color of the icons and to create folders of apps that you can even hide behind icons.
The glyph shows an indication of the battery level when you plug it in.
There's a fingerprint scanner beneath the display.
Nothing promises three years of OS updates and an additional fourth year of security updates.
The Phone 2's biggest competition comes from the Google Pixel 7A.
The Pixel 7A's camera is the best around for the price, although we don't expect the Pixel to compete in terms of power.
The camera takes decent images.
The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor is slightly older now, but it's still an absolute powerhouse, found inside lightning-fast phones like the OnePlus 10T.