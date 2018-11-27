NIID Decode is a stylish sling bag for your daily commute

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • NIID Decode Tech Sling
  • 01-best-laptop-bags-2018
  • 09-group-bags

NIID Decode Tech Sling

This stylish sling might look small, but its customizable design has enough space for more than essentials. It's an office-friendly bag for your work-week that's just casual enough for after hours and weekends.   

The bag is currently a Kickstarter project that ends on Monday, Dec. 3 at 10:59 a.m. ET. and is well past its modest $5,000 funding goal and the company is ramping up production to ship to backers in January. There are a few left at its $89 early bird price, but it only bumps up to $99 once they're gone. The retail price is expected to be $119, which is still a deal considering this bag's quality. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 27

Part messenger, part backpack

The sling doesn't have a big storage area like a messenger and is shaped more like a backpack and stays close to your body. The single-strap design makes it easy to get into the bag without taking it off your back. Expandable pockets on each end give you space for a water bottle and umbrella. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 27

Wide and soft

The sling's strap is wide and it's well padded, so even with the bag fully loaded, it's still comfortable. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 27

Shoulder bag when you need it

The strap is wide enough that you can shorten it and use it somewhat comfortably as a shoulder bag when you're not traveling far with it. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 27

Grab and go

The padded grab handle is nice for when you're getting on and off public transit or walking down an airplane aisle or simply picking it up to put on your back. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 27

Magnets!

NIID used a Fidlock magnetic buckle, which makes it a breeze to get the bag on and off without putting your arm through the strap and over your head. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 27

Fast detach

Just pull up on the bead attached to the buckle and the strap comes apart. Bring the buckle back up to the attachment point and it magnetically locks securely in place. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 27

Stash pocket on the strap

This little zippered pocket is handy for ID, train tickets and the like, but it's upside down when you're wearing it, which makes it difficult to see into the pocket and things could accidentally fall out when you open it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 27

Secret stabilizer

The problem with a single strap is that biking, running or even just walking quickly can cause the bag to slide around. The Decode has a stabilizer strap that tucks into a small opening in one of its side pockets. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 27

Ready for action

The strap just hooks onto a loop on the main strap. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 27

Side access

Though it's not specifically a camera bag, the Decode can pull light duty as one. A third zipper pull on the main compartment allows you to get into the side to pop out a camera take a shot and pack it back up again without taking the bag off. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 27

When division is good

A padded divider is included to create a section for your camera or anything else you want to separate. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 27

Configure again and again

The divider attaches with Velcro so it's easy enough to rip out again and again for different layouts or just take it out altogether.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 27

Keeping out thieves

The zipper pull has a loop on the end that can be put through a loop on the bag and clipped to keep people from easily accessing your camera.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 27

Tech gets its own compartment

There are a two compartments in the Decode Sling: a 15-liter main compartment and a dedicated laptop/tablet compartment. The latter will hold up to a 13-inch MacBook Pro. I used it with a 13.9-inch Lenovo Yoga C930, which fit perfectly. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 27

Pull it out

You don't need to take the bag off to get your laptop out. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 27

Put it in

Though it is a bit easier to put your laptop back in the bag with it off your back. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 27

Waterproof YKK zippers

Dual front zippers give you greater access to the main compartment. The bag itself is made from waterproof coated polyester with a nice soft feel to it and it held up in a recent downpour as I ran for a train. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 27

Zippered organizational pocket

A zippered pouch on the inside of the main compartment gives you someplace to stash cables, batteries or whatever else you keep in tiny stretchy pockets. There is no key leash, though, which is what you'll typically find in this kind of pocket. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 27

Another view of the inside pocket

The pouch material is stretchy, too, so you can store larger items inside. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 27

Loops in the lid

Tucked under the top of the main compartment are elastic loops. I used them for pens and charging cables. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 27

Open wide

The double zippers go all the way down and around the bag to let you open it up wide for packing and unpacking. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 27

Fold it up

Basically undoing the zippers deconstructs the bag. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 27

Ready for storage or travel

You can fold it up for when it's not in use. Or if you have room in your luggage, you can pack it to use when you reach your destination. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 27

NIID Decode Tech Sling

The Kickstarter ends on Monday, Dec. 3 at 10:59 a.m. ET. and is well past its modest $5,000 funding goal and the company is ramping up production to ship to backers in January. There are a few left at its $89 early bird price, but it only bumps up to $99 once they're gone. The retail price is expected to be $119. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 27

Backpacks, shoulder bags and more

Need something right now? Check out our gallery of laptop bags big and small. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 27

Travel light, but don't forget your tech

Or if you need something bigger for travel that can still accommodate your laptop, tablet and other gear, check out our travel bag roundup . 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 27
Now Reading

NIID Decode is a stylish sling bag for your daily commute

Up Next

Splurge a little: Great gifts under $500

Latest Stories

Waymo puts humans back in driverless vehicles, report says

Waymo puts humans back in driverless vehicles, report says

by
Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays

by
iPhones, Samsung and OnePlus devices coming to Google Fi, says report

iPhones, Samsung and OnePlus devices coming to Google Fi, says report

by
Employees say Google must drop censored search project Dragonfly

Employees say Google must drop censored search project Dragonfly

by
How to clean your bathroom in 10 minutes or less

How to clean your bathroom in 10 minutes or less

by