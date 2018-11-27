NIID Decode is a stylish sling bag for your daily commute

This stylish sling might look small, but its customizable design has enough space for more than essentials. It's an office-friendly bag for your work-week that's just casual enough for after hours and weekends.
The bag is currently a Kickstarter project that ends on Monday, Dec. 3 at 10:59 a.m. ET. and is well past its modest $5,000 funding goal and the company is ramping up production to ship to backers in January. There are a few left at its $89 early bird price, but it only bumps up to $99 once they're gone. The retail price is expected to be $119, which is still a deal considering this bag's quality.
The sling doesn't have a big storage area like a messenger and is shaped more like a backpack and stays close to your body. The single-strap design makes it easy to get into the bag without taking it off your back. Expandable pockets on each end give you space for a water bottle and umbrella.
This little zippered pocket is handy for ID, train tickets and the like, but it's upside down when you're wearing it, which makes it difficult to see into the pocket and things could accidentally fall out when you open it.
The problem with a single strap is that biking, running or even just walking quickly can cause the bag to slide around. The Decode has a stabilizer strap that tucks into a small opening in one of its side pockets.
Though it's not specifically a camera bag, the Decode can pull light duty as one. A third zipper pull on the main compartment allows you to get into the side to pop out a camera take a shot and pack it back up again without taking the bag off.
There are a two compartments in the Decode Sling: a 15-liter main compartment and a dedicated laptop/tablet compartment. The latter will hold up to a 13-inch MacBook Pro. I used it with a 13.9-inch Lenovo Yoga C930, which fit perfectly.
Dual front zippers give you greater access to the main compartment. The bag itself is made from waterproof coated polyester with a nice soft feel to it and it held up in a recent downpour as I ran for a train.
A zippered pouch on the inside of the main compartment gives you someplace to stash cables, batteries or whatever else you keep in tiny stretchy pockets. There is no key leash, though, which is what you'll typically find in this kind of pocket.
