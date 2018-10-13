CNET también está disponible en español.
The rapidly growing recreational marijuana industry is moving on from the "stoner" stereotype. Tie dye has been traded in for suits and ties.
The nascent cannabis industry, once primarily small businesses, are quickly automating processes from hand made to industrial scale to keep up with demand.
Managing customers better, Baker is a customer relationship management tool helping dispensaries grow their business and build relationships with customers.
SunGrown Zero provides solar driven indoor cultivation systems.
New West Summit conference attendees take a break in sound bathing room at the New West Summit in Oakland, Calif.
The Stashaweigh is a Bluetooth-connected smart scale and locking container for storing marijuana. It's operated via a phone app.
An array of vaporizer technology, like this piece from Vuber Vaporizer, was on display at the New West Summit conference.
Swami Chaitanya, co-founder of Swami Select and president of the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association, spoke at the New West Summit
Marijuana startup owners pitch their businesses and find their path to venture capital on "The Marijuana Show."
A PathogenDX sample holder can be used to detect 40 bacterial contaminants in each of 12 samples with a 6-hour test process. The company showed a new version of its technology at the New West Summit marijuana show.
A "balloon bong" by balloon artist Addi Somekh at the New West Summit marijuana show.
PathogenDX CEO Milan Patel explains his company's microbe-detecting technology at the New West Summit marijuana show.