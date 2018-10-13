CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • The rapidly growing recreational marijuana industry is moving on from the "stoner" stereotype. Tie dye has been traded in for suits and ties.
  • new-west-summit-marijuana-pot-cannabis-2400
  • new-west-summit-marijuana-pot-cannabis-2446
  • new-west-summit-marijuana-pot-cannabis-2511
  • new-west-summit-marijuana-pot-cannabis-2497
  • The Stashaweigh is a Bluetooth-connected smart scale and locking container for storing marijuana. It's operated via a phone app.
  • new-west-summit-marijuana-pot-cannabis-2410
  • Swami Chaitanya, co-founder of Swami Select and president of the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association, at the New West Summit
  • new-west-summit-marijuana-pot-cannabis-2420
  • PathogenDX microbe detector
  • Balloon bong at New West Summit
  • PathogenDX CEO Milan Patel

The rapidly growing recreational marijuana industry is moving on from the "stoner" stereotype. Tie dye has been traded in for suits and ties.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 12

The nascent cannabis industry, once primarily small businesses, are quickly automating processes from hand made to industrial scale to keep up with demand.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 12

Managing customers better, Baker is a customer relationship management tool helping dispensaries grow their business and build relationships with customers.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 12

SunGrown Zero provides solar driven indoor cultivation systems.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 12

New West Summit conference attendees take a break in sound bathing room at the New West Summit in Oakland, Calif.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 12

The Stashaweigh is a Bluetooth-connected smart scale and locking container for storing marijuana. It's operated via a phone app. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 12

An array of vaporizer technology, like this piece from Vuber Vaporizer, was on display at the New West Summit conference.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 12

Swami Chaitanya, co-founder of Swami Select and president of the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association, spoke at the New West Summit

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 12

Marijuana startup owners pitch their businesses and find their path to venture capital on "The Marijuana Show."

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 12

PathogenDX microbe detector

A PathogenDX sample holder can be used to detect 40 bacterial contaminants in each of 12 samples with a 6-hour test process. The company showed a new version of its technology at the New West Summit marijuana show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
10
of 12

Balloon bong at New West Summit

A "balloon bong" by balloon artist Addi Somekh at the New West Summit marijuana show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
11
of 12

PathogenDX CEO Milan Patel

PathogenDX CEO Milan Patel explains his company's microbe-detecting technology at the New West Summit marijuana show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
12
of 12
Now Reading

New West Summit

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Marijuana growers wrestle with cannabis' high-tech, industrial future

Marijuana growers wrestle with cannabis' high-tech, industrial future

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
Google+ and life after social media death

Google+ and life after social media death

by
NBA 2018-19: When the season tips off, how to watch and more

NBA 2018-19: When the season tips off, how to watch and more

by
NASA's Apollo missions took humans to the moon -- and my dad played a part

NASA's Apollo missions took humans to the moon -- and my dad played a part

by
Keep the cold brew flowing with these 8 coffee makers

Keep the cold brew flowing with these 8 coffee makers

by