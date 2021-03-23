New movies coming out in 2021: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and more

2021 is going to be a big year for blockbuster movies as we catch up with 2020's films delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. James Bond adventure No Time to Die, Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious sequel F9 and many more have been rescheduled for the new year -- but the pandemic isn't over yet, so there's still uncertainty over these big-budget flicks.
Will there be more postponements? Will we make it to theaters this year? Will we end up enjoying these new films from our sofas if Hollywood embraces streaming? Click through the gallery for the updated calendar of 2021 movie release dates. And don't worry, we'll update you when the dates inevitably change again.
Several movies have been released already. They include Eddie Murphy's long-awaited sequel to an '80s classic. Originally set for a theatrical release, Coming 2 America is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.
Release date: March 5, 2021 (originally December 2020)
Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman team up again in a new, significantly longer version of 2017's Justice League put together by the film's original director Zack Snyder. All four hours of the much-anticipated Snyder Cut stream on HBO Max.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4, 2021)
The Conjuring 3 brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as ghosthunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story is based on a real-life murder trial in which the defendant claimed demonic possession. Originally due to open in September 2020, it was moved by Warner Bros to the following summer. It'll also stream on HBO Max at the same time.
The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him for Venom 2 are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs.
Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from October 2020)
After Avengers: Endgame brought things to a close, Scarlett Johansson flashes back to a prequel about the background of her troubled Marvel antihero, Black Widow, with some help from Florence Pugh. The movie will stream on Disney Plus the same day it opens in theaters.
Release date: July 9, 2021 (moved from April 2020)
Basketball star LeBron James, writer Ryan Coogler and Bugs Bunny lead animated Looney Tunes cartoon characters onto court in a sequel to 1996 cartoon/live-action kids film Space Jam. It's streaming on HBO Max.
Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele. It was moved around the schedule a few times before being set for August 2021.
Release date: Aug. 27, 2021 (moved from June 2020)
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father, James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos, created by writer and producer David Chase (pictured right). You'll be able to see it on streaming service HBO Max too.
The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels, which will also stream on HBO Max. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.
James Bond is back -- eventually? Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Back in early 2020, this was the first major blockbuster to take the extraordinary step of substantially moving its release date because of coronavirus.
Release date: Oct. 8, 2021 (moved from April 2020)
A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble Eternals adventure. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.
Release date: Nov. 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)
Ana de Armas was due to makes two big appearances in November 2020, in James Bond adventure No Time to Die and alongside Ben Affleck in steamy drama Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. But in September, Disney pushed the film back to late summer 2021.
Release date: Jan. 14, 2022 (moved from August 2021)
DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film, originally scheduled for June 2021.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 (July 15, 2022)
Harry Potter wizarding spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 was scheduled to open in November 2021, though production was postponed the day it was supposed to start shooting. The embattled production was also disrupted when Johnny Depp was replaced as the villain by Mad Mikkelsen.
The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie has already kept us waiting over a decade. And it's been bumped back a year from its Christmas 2021 release date. On the plus side, there will be four Avatar sequels and they'll alternate with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.
Release date: Dec. 16, 2022 (moved from December 2021)