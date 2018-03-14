CNET también está disponible en español.

A single Nest Temperature Sensor costs $39 (roughly £25/AU$50 converted).

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

It relies on a CR123 battery.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The battery is supposed to last for up to two years. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

You can use up to six Nest Temperature Sensors in a house. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Nest also sells three-packs for $99 (£70/AU$125 converted).

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

You can name each sensor you buy and schedule them straight from the Nest app. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

That way, you can optimize the heat and air conditioning in certain rooms at certain times of the day. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The Nest x Yale lock costs $249 (roughly £180/AU$315 converted).

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Like other Yale locks, the Nest x Yale version replaces your existing deadbolt. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

This lock uses four AA batteries. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

You should get an alert on your phone when the batteries are low.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The low battery alert is important, since this lock doesn't have a keyhole. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The Nest Hello doorbell costs $229 (roughly £165/AU$290 converted).

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The hardwired doorbell replaces your existing doorbell wiring. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Like Nest's IQ cams, the Hello has 1080p HD live streaming, person alerts and facial recognition (if you pay for the Nest Aware service). 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

This doorbell also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever's at your door straight from your phone. 

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More
Nest's smart home just keeps on growing

