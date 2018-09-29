Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon, flies high

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Neil Armstrong climbs out of the cockpit of an X-14
  • Neil Armstrong on the Iron Cross Attitude Simulator in 1956
  • Neil Armstrong with X-15 aircraft
  • Neil Armstrong in flight suit
  • Neil Armstrong in the cockpit of an X-15
  • Neil Armstrong in the cockpit of a Douglas F5D-1 Skylancer
  • neil-armstrong-464321main-s63-08394-full
  • Neil Armstrong with X-14A
  • Neil Armstrong in the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle
  • Neil Armstrong and David Scott
  • Gemini VIII's Agena target vehicle
  • Astronauts Neil Armstrong and David Scott in the Gemini VIII capsule in the Pacific Ocean after splashdown.
  • Astronauts at the Gemini Mission Simulator
  • Neil Armstrong at Langley Research Center's Lunar Landing Research Facility
  • Dressed in his EVA spacesuit, Neil Armstrong practices climbing up onto the ladder of the LEM.
  • Neil Armstrong suits up on the morning of July 16, 1969.
  • Apollo 11 lunar module in flight
  • Neil Armstrong works on the surface of the moon near the lunar module
  • Buzz Aldrin on the moon
  • Televised image of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon
  • Neil Armstrong in the lunar module on the moon
  • Apollo 11 lunar module in flight above the moon, with Earth in the background.
  • Mission Control celebrates
  • Richard Nixon and the Apollo 11 crew aboard the USS Hornet
  • Quarantine quarters for the Apollo 11 crew.
  • Ticker tape parade for the Apollo 11 astronauts in New York City
  • Neil Armstrong receives the Congressional Space Medal of Honor from President Jimmy Carter.
  • Apollo 11 patch

Neil Armstrong, pilot

He made history as the first human to step onto the surface of the moon, but Neil Armstrong was, above all else, a pilot. It's what he'd wanted to be since he was a kid. Born in 1930, he grew up making model airplanes and reading aviation magazines; he got his pilot's license at 16, before he got his driver's license.

After college and combat service in the US Navy during the Korean War, in 1955 he joined NASA's predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, as a test pilot. It was a decision that set him on the path to becoming an astronaut.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
1
of 28

Iron Cross Attitude Simulator

This photo from October 1956 shows Armstrong aboard the iron cross attitude simulator, used by the NACA to test early reaction controls -- that is, thrusters -- for aircraft making high-altitude supersonic flights. It let a test pilot like Armstrong get a feel for pitch, roll, and yaw, and recorded data on how the control stick handled.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
2
of 28

X-15 Number 1

Following a flight in 1960, Armstrong stands next to a North American Aviation X-15, one of three such rocket-powered hypersonic aircraft. He made seven X-15 flights between December 1960 and July 1962, reaching a peak altitude of 207,500 feet (39.3 miles) and a top speed of 3,989 mph (Mach 5.74).

Armstrong's experiences as a test pilot flying the X-15 are a central element in First Man, the new movie about him starring Ryan Gosling. Directed by Damien Chazelle, it opens Oct. 12.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
3
of 28

Neil Armstrong in flight suit

Armstrong poses for a moment in his flight suit after an X-15 flight.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
4
of 28

In the X-15 cockpit

The X-15 cockpit was a tight fit. "When you're dressed up in that pressure suit, and you get the hatch closed down on you, you find that it is a very, very confined world in there," Armstrong told biographer James Hansen. "The windshield fits over you so snugly that it's very difficult to see inside the cockpit."

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
5
of 28

Douglas F5D-1 Skylancer

In June 1962, Armstrong prepares to fly a Douglas F5D-1 Skylancer to simulate aspects of a proposed space plane called the Dyna-Soar (a program that was cancelled late in 1963).

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
6
of 28

Survival training

Military pilots never know where they might crash-land or end up after bailing out, so survival training is a must. That thinking carried over to astronauts as well. In June 1963, that meant several days in the jungles of Panama for this group, which included Armstrong (second from left), John Glenn, Gordon Cooper and Pete Conrad.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
7
of 28

With X-14A

As NASA geared up for a moon landing before the end of the 1960s, Armstrong drew on his test pilot skills to evaluate the Bell X-14A (in the background), a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, to see if it could be of use in simulating a lunar landing. After 10 flights in February 1964, Armstrong said no, it wasn't right. Little did he know at the time that he would be the first person to pilot a machine to the surface of the moon.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
8
of 28

Lunar Landing Research Vehicle

This contraption, the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle, got a lot closer to the feel of flying in the moon's gravity. Here, Armstrong takes the LLRV, nicknamed the "Flying Bedstead," for a ride in 1964.

Published:Caption:Read the article
9
of 28

Gemini VIII crew

Armstrong's first flight into orbit came in March 1966 in the Gemini VIII mission, teamed with astronaut David Scott. This was a big occasion: It would be the first docking of two spacecraft in Earth orbit. To make that happen, NASA had to launch two rockets into space less than two hours apart, one carrying Armstrong and Scott, the other with the Agena target vehicle.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
10
of 28

Agena target vehicle

The docking with Agena went as planned. But then the attached spacecraft began tumbling because of a stuck thruster, and the spinning continued even after the astronauts undocked. After some tense moments, Armstong, the command pilot, was able to guide the Gemini capsule to a safe re-entry.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
11
of 28

Splashdown and recover

US Air Force pararescue divers assist Armstrong and Scott after the Gemini VIII splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, 10 hours and 41 minutes after liftoff from Cape Kennedy in Florida. Because of the problems with the flight, Scott wasn't able to perform a planned spacewalk.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
12
of 28

Gemini Mission Simulator

After his own Gemini flight, Armstrong (at right) served as a backup pilot for the Gemini XI mission, which flew in September 1966. Also pictured here, at the Gemini Mission Simulator facility at Cape Kennedy, Florida, are (from left) William Anders, also a backup astronaut, and the two men who did fly that mission, Richard Gordon and, with his foot up, Pete Conrad.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
13
of 28

Lunar Landing Research Facility

In February 1969, Armstrong poses at the Lunar Landing Research Facility at Langley Research Center in Virginia. While this contraption looks like the LLRV, it's not free-flying even though it has a rocket engine to provide thrust. Instead, it's suspended by cables that held five-sixths of its weight, to approximate the gravity of the moon.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
14
of 28

EVA spacesuit and LEM ladder

It's not so easy moving in a spacesuit. Here, Armstrong practices getting onto the ladder of the Lunar Module.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
15
of 28

Ready for liftoff

On the morning of July 16, 1969, Armstrong gets ready to put on his spacesuit helmet ahead of the Apollo 11 launch.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
16
of 28

Lunar module in flight

The Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle, seen after separating from the command module before descending to the moon's surface. The stringy items hanging from the LM's legs are sensing probes that would signal the imminent landing and let the astronauts know to shut off the descent engine. For the return trip, only the top portion would ascend back to orbit. The bottom half -- the part in gold foil -- would remain on the moon.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
17
of 28

On the moon

Armstrong stands next to the lunar module on the moon's surface on July 20, 1969.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
18
of 28

Buzz Aldrin on the moon

The person in the spacesuit is astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Armstrong's companion on the lunar surface. Look closer at the visor of the helmet, though, and you'll see Armstrong's reflection as he takes the photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
19
of 28

How TV saw the moon landing

This is what the activity on the moon looked like to television viewers, as captured by the Deep Space Network tracking station in Goldstone, California. Armstrong is in front of the lunar module, and Aldrin is at the right edge of the frame.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
20
of 28

In the lunar module

Seen here inside the lunar module, a weary Armstrong still can muster a smile after completing humanity's first moonwalk.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
21
of 28

Lunar module returns

The lunar module returns to meet the command module in the moon's orbit after Armstrong and Aldrin's 22-hour stay on the surface.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
22
of 28

Mission Control celebration

On July 24, 1969, staff in the control room at NASA's Mission Control celebrate when the Apollo 11 capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
23
of 28

Richard Nixon and Apollo 11 crew

After they were picked up from their capsule, the Apollo 11 astronauts went into quarantine on the USS Hornet. They were hardly isolated, however. They even had a visit from US President Richard Nixon. (Left to right, Armstrong, command module pilot Michael Collins, Aldrin and Nixon.)

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
24
of 28

Apollo 11 quarantine

The astronauts spent two and a half days in the mobile quarantine facility, traveling via aircraft to NASA's Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
25
of 28

Ticker tape parade

New York City gave the Apollo 11 astronauts a hero's welcome, including a ticker tape parade. The three men are standing in the lead car, waving to the crowd (from left, Collins, Aldrin and, with his face obscured by his arm, Armstrong).

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
26
of 28

Congressional Space Medal of Honor

In October 1978, nearly a decade after the Apollo 11 mission, Armstrong was one of the first six recipients of the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, presented here by President Carter. Other recipients that day included John Glenn and Alan Shepard.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASARead the article
27
of 28

Apollo 11 patch

This mission patch went into space with Apollo 11. In 1987, the three crew members signed the fabric around it with the intent that it will eventually be presented to the first crew to land on Mars.

Armstrong died in 2012.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASA/Joel KowskyRead the article
28
of 28
Now Reading

Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon, flies high

Up Next

The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

Latest Stories

Can you stop being an audiophile?

Can you stop being an audiophile?

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
Awe-inspiring First Man brings you the moon and stars

Awe-inspiring First Man brings you the moon and stars

by
9 best food delivery apps and how to choose among them

9 best food delivery apps and how to choose among them

by
Godzilla Italiano: Driving Nissan’s $1.5-million Italdesign GT-R50 concept car

Godzilla Italiano: Driving Nissan’s $1.5-million Italdesign GT-R50 concept car

by
The best facial recognition cameras you can buy today

The best facial recognition cameras you can buy today

by