Let's be honest with ourselves -- side dishes are the best part of Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you're making cornbread stuffing, greens or macaroni and cheese, here is a group of small appliances that will help you out this holiday season.
The $650 Hestan Cue uses Bluetooth to connect a pan, a countertop induction burner and an app to walk you through recipes and regulate your cooking temperature. The app has easy-to-follow recipes for sauces that will put that canned cranberry jelly to shame.
The website Buzzfeed has created the Tasty One Top, a $149 Bluetooth-enabled induction countertop burner designed to help you cook the recipes you see from the company's Tasty cooking videos. You download the Tasty app, pick a recipe from a collection of more than 1,700 recipes and videos and the app will send the appropriate settings to the Tasty One Top. The app will also give you instructions while you cook, so you'll know exactly how to cook those brussels sprouts.
The Paragon Induction Cooktop (now priced at $200) not only provides you with another burner, but you can also use it to sous vide, a method of cooking that involves letting vacuum-sealed food cook in a temperature-controlled water bath.
Sous vide isn't just for meats and main courses. This method of cooking is also great for veggies. The $400 Mellow is a Wi-Fi-enabled countertop appliance that creates a temperature-controlled water bath for sous vide.
The Wi-Fi-enabled $200 Joule immersion circulator has an app that will teach you a thing or two about sous vide cooking. Don't let that steak fool you -- you can cook a host of other foods besides meat.
In charge of the bread or the dessert? The $100 Perfect Bake Pro smart scale works with an app that has a robust selection of recipes and easy, step-by-step instructions using weight as the main way to measure ingredients.