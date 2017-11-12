CNET también está disponible en español.

Let's be honest with ourselves -- side dishes are the best part of Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you're making cornbread stuffing, greens or macaroni and cheese, here is a group of small appliances that will help you out this holiday season.

The $650 Hestan Cue uses Bluetooth to connect a pan, a countertop induction burner and an app to walk you through recipes and regulate your cooking temperature. The app has easy-to-follow recipes for sauces that will put that canned cranberry jelly to shame.

The company behind the Hestan Cue recently debuted a chef's pot that would come in handy for feeding a crowd.

The website Buzzfeed has created the Tasty One Top, a $149 Bluetooth-enabled induction countertop burner designed to help you cook the recipes you see from the company's Tasty cooking videos. You download the Tasty app, pick a recipe from a collection of more than 1,700 recipes and videos and the app will send the appropriate settings to the Tasty One Top. The app will also give you instructions while you cook, so you'll know exactly how to cook those brussels sprouts.

The Paragon Induction Cooktop (now priced at $200) not only provides you with another burner, but you can also use it to sous vide, a method of cooking that involves letting vacuum-sealed food cook in a temperature-controlled water bath.

The Bluetooth-connected temperature probe lets you create a temperature-controlled water bath in whatever induction-compatible pot you have hiding in your cabinet.

The $99 Paragon Mat, which works with the Paragon Induction Cooktop, lets you decide exactly how hot you want your pot or pan and automatically adjusts the burner to keep a consistent temperature.

The $1,300 Thermomix TM5 is a countertop multicooker that knows its way around a dozen common kitchen tasks, from cooking tomato soup to kneading bread dough.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

The Thermomix comes with a steamer bowl and lid, so you can steam some veggies to balance all that stuffing on Thanksgiving.

You can even make ice cream with the Thermomix, thanks to a chip that attaches to the appliance that gives you access a cookbook's worth of easy-to-follow recipes.

Sous vide isn't just for meats and main courses. This method of cooking is also great for veggies. The $400 Mellow is a Wi-Fi-enabled countertop appliance that creates a temperature-controlled water bath for sous vide.

The Wi-Fi-enabled $200 Joule immersion circulator has an app that will teach you a thing or two about sous vide cooking. Don't let that steak fool you -- you can cook a host of other foods besides meat.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Are deviled eggs on the Thanksgiving menu? You can cook a batch of eggs with the $20 Dash Rapid Egg Cooker.

In charge of the bread or the dessert? The $100 Perfect Bake Pro smart scale works with an app that has a robust selection of recipes and easy, step-by-step instructions using weight as the main way to measure ingredients. 

When all else fails, just pressure cook it. The $160 Instant Pot Smart cooks food fast without much effort on your part.

