Neato's D4 and D6 robots target dirt, deal seekers and pet owners

The more premium Botvac D6 Connected is front and center. Behind it sits the Botvac D4 Connected, a robot vacuum with a lower price and smaller feature set.
On the top surface of the Botvac D6 Connected is an attractive brushed metal finish.
The Botvac D6 Connected comes with a side brush, something you don't get with the D4.
Inside the dustbin on the D6 is a "high-performance" air filter. It has a finer mesh to trap more particles (including fluff from dogs and cats).
The Botvac D6 Connected uses its charging base to top off its battery. This robot vacuum also is capable of multiple floor cleaning thanks to multilevel floor plans.
Here's the Botvac D4 Connected docked and charging. It has a shorter runtime than the D6 and a smaller-capacity battery.
The D4's top surface is plastic, not metal like the D6. Still, it's textured with a pattern to make it visually interesting.
Looking at the underside of the Botvac D4, you may notice there's no side brush.
The air filter bundled with the D4 is more porous than the D6's "high-performance" filter.