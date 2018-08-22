NASA Spitzer telescope celebrates 15 years of astounding images

Hubble may get the attention, but NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has been unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos since its launch on Aug. 25, 2003. Now, it's celebrating 15 years in space, giving us the perfect reason to look back at some of the telescope's most spectacular infrared views of our wild universe.
NASA released this new view of the crustacean-like Crab Nebula in 2017. The image required the combined efforts of five different telescopes, including Spitzer and Hubble. The combination of data and imagery gives us a stunning look at a fascinating nebula.
When seen in visible light, this nebula resembles the face of a monkey, giving it the nickname "Monkey Head." Those features aren't as obvious in this infrared Spitzer Space Telescope view of the star-forming region, formally known as NGC 2174.
Spitzer teamed up with the Hubble space telescope for this view of the Arp 142 galaxies, which resemble a watchful penguin looking over an egg. You can see how they earned the adorable "Penguin and the Egg" nickname.
NASA's three great observatories, Chandra, Hubble and Spitzer, all contributed to this image of the Tarantula Nebula, more formally known as 30 Doradus. Spitzer's efforts can be seen in the reddish portions of the image, which depict "cooler gas and dust that have giant bubbles carved into them." The nebula gets its nickname from its spidery filaments.
NASA's Spitzer telescope captured this fabulous infrared look at the Helix Nebula. NASA called out its "vivid colors and eerie resemblance to a giant eye." It can be found in the constellation Aquarius and is classified as a planetary nebula.
"Infrared light from the outer gaseous layers is represented in blues and greens. The white dwarf is visible as a tiny white dot in the center of the picture. The red color in the middle of the eye denotes the final layers of gas blown out when the star died," NASA explains.
This cosmic cloud is found in the Orion Nebula at a distance of 1,500 light-years away from Earth. NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope gave us this psychedelic false-color image that would like right at home on a tie-dye t-shirt.
"Green indicates hydrogen and sulfur gas in the nebula, which is a cocoon of gas and dust. Red and orange indicate carbon-rich molecules. Infant stars appear as yellow dots embedded in the nebula," says NASA.
NASA pointed out how this emerald nebula resembles the power ring worn by the superhero Green Lantern. The space agency describes it as a region of hot gas and glowing dust. This Spitzer infrared view gives us a good look at its ring-like shape.
Spitzer and Hubble teamed up for this infrared composite view of the star-filled center of the Milky Way galaxy. "The Galactic core is obscured in visible light by intervening dust clouds, but infrared light penetrates the dust," says NASA.
NASA's Spitzer and Chandra space observatories and the Calar Alto observatory in Spain collaborated on this bright view of a supernova remnant using both X-ray and infrared data. The space agency describes the remnant as "a blazing hot cloud of expanding debris."
The second-brightest star in our galaxy stars in this Spitzer Space Telescope image of the Peony Nebula, located in the central region of the Milky Way. It isn't as bright as a star known as Eta Carina, but it's plenty blazing. NASA says it shines with the equivalent light of 3.2 million suns.
These galaxies seem to be making eyes at the Spitzer Space Telescope in this image that looks like a cosmic mask. The "eyes" are the cores of two merging galaxies surrounded by spiral arms. This false-color image used data from both Spitzer and Hubble. The galaxies are located 140 million light-years away.
This radiant Spitzer view shows part of the Eagle Nebula. The nebula is home to the famous "Pillars of Creation." "Red represents hotter dust thought to have been warmed by the explosion of a massive star about 8,000 to 9,000 years ago," says NASA.
NASA's three great observatories, Chandra, Hubble and Spitzer, all worked on this image showing two galaxies colliding. These are known as the Antennae galaxies due to long "arms" seen in wide-angle views.
"The collision, which began more than 100 million years ago and is still occurring, has triggered the formation of millions of stars in clouds of dusts and gas in the galaxies," says NASA.