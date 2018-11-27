NASA InSight lander rocks its journey to Mars: A view in pictures

NASA celebrated on Monday, Nov. 26 when its InSight lander successfully touched down at the Elysium Planitia region on Mars. This momentous occasion marked the end point of a 300-million-mile trip from Earth. InSight is now snapping images of its new home as the NASA team looks ahead to investigating the planet's temperature, interior and marsquakes.
Shortly after landing, InSight snapped a view of its surroundings using the Instrument Context Camera (ICC) mounted on the front of the lander. This camera's dust cover collected small particles of dirt, but Mars' horizon is still visible in the distance.
The InSight lander beamed back a second image from its first day on Mars, this time from a camera mounted on its robotic arm. The transparent dust cover on this camera came out of the landing much cleaner than the cover on the front-mounted camera. This image shows part of the lander, but also gives an excellent view of the rocky Mars landscape.
NASA needed to find a flat, relatively smooth landing spot for the stationary InSight mission. It chose Elysium Planitia, a large plains area. "This one was selected as having the largest proportion of its area classified as smooth terrain," NASA said.
The NASA InSight team let loose with a celebration after confirmation of the lander's successful touchdown on Mars on Nov. 26. The team monitored the process from the Mission Support Area at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
NASA's InSight spacecraft didn't travel to Mars alone. These briefcase-size CubeSat satellites are collectively known as MarCO (Mars Cube One). They went along for the journey as an experiment to see how the little machines would function in deep space and helped relay images and communications from InSight back to Earth.
NASA's MarCO-B CubeSat snapped this image of Mars in the distance on Oct. 2. The planet is circled. MarCO-B and its buddy MarCO-A became the first satellites of their kind to travel into deep space. NASA tested the CubeSats as an experiment to see if they could be used to relay communications during InSight's landing. The CubeSats worked as planned.
NASA's twin MarCO CubeSats accompanied InSight to Mars, but they didn't stick around. This image shows MarCO-B's farewell view of the Red Planet after InSight's landing. The briefcase-size satellites will remain in orbit around the sun until they run out fuel.
This microchip contains 826,923 names submitted through NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" project. The chip was installed on InSight's deck. NASA used an electron beam machine at the Jet Propulsion Lab to fit all the names onto the dime-size chip.
Solar array
Engineers tested the deployment of InSight's solar arrays in January 2018. The lander successfully opened its arrays after arriving on Mars on Nov. 26.
Landing on Mars isn't easy. This image from 2018 shows InSight's landing system, which helped it safely reach the surface of Mars. Components on display here include the thrusters, lander legs and science deck.
InSight tests its camera
The NASA InSight team tested the lander's cameras before launch. This image shows a footpad as seen by the Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC). The IDC is attached to a robotic arm and will help InSight place its Mars instruments on the ground later in the mission.
Workers put InSight's heatshield into place in March 2018 to protect the lander during its fiery entry into Mars' atmosphere. The heatshield worked as designed, keeping the lander cool during the touchdown process.
InSight's robotic arm
Engineers with NASA contractor Lockheed Martin Space test InSight's robotic arm ahead of the lander's launch to Mars. The arm is officially known as the Instrument Deployment Arm (IDA) and will be used to set the lander's instruments on the ground so they can take measurements while in contact with Mars' surface. The jointed arm is just under 6 feet (1.8 meters) long.
