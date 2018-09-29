Nachos and a 90-inch TV -- what could be better?

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The is Chris from Texas. He's the guy on the left with the hat, pretty much the same relative size as the guy on the right -- an actor on Chris' 90-inch Sharp TV.
Chris says his home theater is still a bit of a work-in-progress, but it's ready for showtime right now. Let's take a look.
"Back-lights were installed to ease stress on the kids' eyes when watching at night," Chris says. "So far it's a basic home-theater experience, just a standard man cave."
Closeup of the shelf that holds the center-channel Infinity speaker.
The 90-incher fits -- barely. Just don't come flying out of that door too quickly.
It's not everyday you see a subwoofer chained to a shelf (top right).
The fireplace on the right is a actually being displayed digitally on a second LCD TV. Love that sub.
The speakers get extremely loud when he "blasts them," Chris says. Also, they have enough bass that he doesn't always bother turning on the subs.
A look at the LED strips behind the TV.
A closer look at that digital fireplace.
That Sony speaker that stays where it is, thanks to some strategically placed screws.
No hidden wiring here.
So yeah, we mentioned nachos. Behold: the nacho station.
Those nachos making you thirsty?
Coffee and a microwave for binge-watching.
A wider look at the nacho station.
That's it, folks. Thanks for checking out Chris' "basic home-theater experience." With nachos.
To see more Show Us Yours showcases, click here. We've got plenty to look at.
To submit photos of you set-up, click here.