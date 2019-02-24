MWC 2019: All the phones and gadgets announced so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • pile-of-phones-aug-2018-1-of-1
  • huawei-mate-x-clement-wong
  • galaxy-fold-promo-yellow
  • tcl-foldable-fold-concept-led
  • microsoft-msft-hololens-2-gestures-1654
  • 04-nokia-9
  • 06-nokia-210
  • lg-v50-thinq-with-dual-screen-03
  • oppo-5g-phone
  • xiaomi-mi-mix-3
  • lg-mid-range-1-of-1
  • samsung-galaxy-s10-hoyle-9
  • samsung-galaxy-s10-hoyle-6
  • 18-samsung-galaxy-s10e
  • 05-samsung-galaxy-s10-5g
  • 27-moto-g7
  • Xiaomi Mi 9

At Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, companies from all over the world gather to share new products. Here are all the phones and gadgets announced there so far.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 17

Huawei Mate X

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable phone that is also 5G-ready. It will cost €2,300 which converts roughly to $2,600, £2,000, AU$3,660. The Mate X has an 8-inch screen, three cameras and a base that acts likes a grip for one-handed use.

Read more about the Huawei Mate X on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNETRead the article
2
of 17

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Galaxy Fold is made up of two screens: a 4.6-inch one on the outside when closed like a book, and a 7.3-inch inside one. It has six cameras: three on the back, two inside and one in the cover. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will sell with AT&T and T-Mobile starting April 26 for $1,980 which converts roughly to £1,500, AU$2,800.

Read more about the Samsung Galaxy Fold on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:SamsungRead the article
3
of 17

TCL foldable phone concepts

TCL showed off several design concepts for foldable phones at MWC. The company's aim is to make a foldable device that's more affordable. One concept takes a similar book-fold design as the Galaxy Fold but instead of a second screen in the cover, there's an LED clock.

Read more about TCL's foldable phone concepts at CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
4
of 17

Microsoft Hololens 2

Microsoft's HoloLens is back, and retooled. The Hololens 2 is the new version of the company's 3-year-old mixed-reality headset. The $3,500 AR headset pushes forward in three key areas: eye tracking, a larger field of view and better hand tracking. It's also much more comfortable

Read more about the Microsoft Hololens 2 on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
5
of 17

Nokia 9 PureView

The Nokia 9 PureView doesn't fold, but is unique because it is the first phone to have five-rear cameras. HMD collaborated with Zeiss to create three monochromatic cameras and two color cameras to create images with a greater dynamic range. The Nokia 9 PureView is a limited edition phone and will cost €599 which converts to about $699, £535, AU$980.

Read more about the Nokia 9 PureView on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
6
of 17

Nokia 210, 4.2, 3.2 and 1 Plus

Nokia didn't just bring the five-camera-toting Nokia 9 PureView to MWC. There is also the Nokia 210, pictured above, which struts a familiar old-school design, and the midrange Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 210 has a classic look and may be a good fit for those looking for a simple, user-friendly feature phone. It's also super cheap, priced at €30 which converts to about $35, £25, AU$50.

Read more about these Nokia phones on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
7
of 17

LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone and Dual Screen

On Sunday, LG launched the V50 ThinQ 5G phone which will be available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T in the US later in the year.

It's interesting how LG has made this phone not only 5G but kind of foldable. The company also released the Dual Screen accessory, pictured above, that turns it into a "foldable" phone albeit one without an actual folding screen.

Read more about the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:LGRead the article
8
of 17

Oppo 5G phone

Chinese phone maker Oppo joined the 5G club showing off a prototype of a 5G phone at MWC. It is expected to be released later this spring. The company also announced a future phone with three cameras -- wide, ultra wide angle and telephoto lenses, to reach a total range of 16-160 mm.

Read more about the Oppo 5G phone and the Oppe triple-rear camera  phone on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
9
of 17

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi revealed its Mi Mix 3 5G the company's first 5G phone. The device -- a variant of the recently released Mi Mix 3 -- will launch in May and cost €599 which converts roughly to $679.

Read more about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G phone on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNETRead the article
10
of 17

LG's mid-range trio

LG released a trio of mid-range phones at MWC. The LG Q60, K50 and K40 all feature high-end displays and a focus on artificial intelligence. All three also have a dedicated Google Assistant button. The big differentiator among the phones is the camera setups.

Read more about the LG Q60, K50 and K40 on CNET.

Published:Caption:Photo:Katie Collins/CNETRead the article
11
of 17

Samsung Galaxy S10

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 17

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 17

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 17

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 17

Motorola Moto G7

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 17

Xiaomi Mi 9

Published:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
17
of 17
Now Reading

MWC 2019: All the phones and gadgets announced so far

Up Next

Huawei Mate X triple threat: Foldable phone with 5G, lots of cameras

Latest Stories

Oscar winners, no one cares about your speech. You just need to go viral

Oscar winners, no one cares about your speech. You just need to go viral

by
2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

75 Photos
LG V50 ThinQ gets 5G at MWC 2019, will be Sprint's first 5G device this spring

LG V50 ThinQ gets 5G at MWC 2019, will be Sprint's first 5G device this spring

by
Oscars 2019: How to stream online, start time, nominees, red carpet, predictions and more

Oscars 2019: How to stream online, start time, nominees, red carpet, predictions and more

by
Galaxy Fold vs. TCL foldable phone battle: Price, specs, design compared

Galaxy Fold vs. TCL foldable phone battle: Price, specs, design compared

by