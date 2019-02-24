MWC 2019: All the phones and gadgets announced so far

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable phone that is also 5G-ready. It will cost €2,300 which converts roughly to $2,600, £2,000, AU$3,660. The Mate X has an 8-inch screen, three cameras and a base that acts likes a grip for one-handed use.
The Galaxy Fold is made up of two screens: a 4.6-inch one on the outside when closed like a book, and a 7.3-inch inside one. It has six cameras: three on the back, two inside and one in the cover. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will sell with AT&T and T-Mobile starting April 26 for $1,980 which converts roughly to £1,500, AU$2,800.
TCL showed off several design concepts for foldable phones at MWC. The company's aim is to make a foldable device that's more affordable. One concept takes a similar book-fold design as the Galaxy Fold but instead of a second screen in the cover, there's an LED clock.
Microsoft's HoloLens is back, and retooled. The Hololens 2 is the new version of the company's 3-year-old mixed-reality headset. The $3,500 AR headset pushes forward in three key areas: eye tracking, a larger field of view and better hand tracking. It's also much more comfortable
The Nokia 9 PureView doesn't fold, but is unique because it is the first phone to have five-rear cameras. HMD collaborated with Zeiss to create three monochromatic cameras and two color cameras to create images with a greater dynamic range. The Nokia 9 PureView is a limited edition phone and will cost €599 which converts to about $699, £535, AU$980.
Nokia didn't just bring the five-camera-toting Nokia 9 PureView to MWC. There is also the Nokia 210, pictured above, which struts a familiar old-school design, and the midrange Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.
Nokia 210 has a classic look and may be a good fit for those looking for a simple, user-friendly feature phone. It's also super cheap, priced at €30 which converts to about $35, £25, AU$50.
On Sunday, LG launched the V50 ThinQ 5G phone which will be available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T in the US later in the year.
It's interesting how LG has made this phone not only 5G but kind of foldable. The company also released the Dual Screen accessory, pictured above, that turns it into a "foldable" phone albeit one without an actual folding screen.
Chinese phone maker Oppo joined the 5G club showing off a prototype of a 5G phone at MWC. It is expected to be released later this spring. The company also announced a future phone with three cameras -- wide, ultra wide angle and telephoto lenses, to reach a total range of 16-160 mm.
LG released a trio of mid-range phones at MWC. The LG Q60, K50 and K40 all feature high-end displays and a focus on artificial intelligence. All three also have a dedicated Google Assistant button. The big differentiator among the phones is the camera setups.