CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • samsung-galaxy-s9-2400-6049
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-2400-6169
  • LG V30S ThinQ
  • nokia-new-8110-matrix-banana-2018-mwc
  • nokia-8-sirocco-mwc
  • nokia-7-plus-2018-mwc-5
  • nokia-one-2018-mwc-6
  • huawei-matebook-x-pro-5546
  • huawei-mediapad-m5-5825
  • zte-blade-v9-vita-01
  • tempo-go-image
  • sony-xperia-xz2-compact-14
  • lenovo-yoga-730-15-mwc-7
  • vivo-apex-concept-mwc-5
  • land-rover-1
  • sikur-sikurphone-secure-cryptocurrency-10
  • alcatel-3
  • asus-zenfone-5-z-3

MWC 2018: Where are they now?

MWC 2019, the world's largest tradeshow about phones and all things mobile, is set to start in a couple of weeks on Feb. 24. To see how far the industry has come in just the last year, we take a look at last year's standout devices and how they compare to the fanfare they garnered when they first debuted.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNETRead the article
1
of 19

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

Status: Available now

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch S9 Plus impressed us with their gorgeous screens, terrific camera and whiplash-fast speeds. They were one of the best phones in 2018 and the upcoming Galaxy S10 is expected to be even better.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 19
$623.82 at Amazon Read Full Review

Samsung DeX Pad

Status: Available now

The DeX Pad turned Samsung's Galaxy S9 into a touchpad, which drove a PC-style experience you used with a plug-in monitor. When it launched, there was a possibility that the DeX Pad would work with the older Galaxy S8, but alas it's still only compatible with the S9 and S9 Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNETRead the article
3
of 19

LG V30S with ThinQ

Status: Updated with the LG V40 ThinQ

The V30S ThinQ was a variant of 2018's V30 with slightly better specs. It emphasized artificial intelligence and had some extra AI features with the camera (hence the ThinQ name, which made its debut with smart appliances and TVs at CES 2018). Later in November, LG would launch the upgraded LG V40 as a successor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
4
of 19
$949.99 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Nokia 8110 4G

Status: Available now

The 8110 4G was a refreshed version of Nokia's classic 20-year-old phone. First launched in 1996, the original Nokia 8110 popularized the "slider" phone and appeared in the iconic sci-fi movie "The Matrix." This model served as the company's second attempt at reviving a classic Nokia phone, following 2017's rebooted Nokia 3310.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
5
of 19

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Status: Available now

Nokia's 2018's Sirocco flagship had a 5.5-inch display that stretched to all sides of the phone. While we liked its long battery life and sleek Android One operating system, the phone lacked any standout features to justify its high-end price, and the camera wasn't very impressive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 19
$649.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Nokia 6 and 7 Plus

Status: Updated with the Nokia 6.1 and 7.1

Nokia's pair of midrange Android phones combined neat metal designs with low prices. The Nokia 6 (pictured here) was the cheaper of the two and came in a few new colors. In May 2018, Nokia released the Nokia 6.1 in the US, which featured a 5.5-inch display and a 16-megapixel camera. The Nokia 7 Plus had a 6-inch screen encased in a two-tone metal body. In October, the company released the 7.1, which had a smaller 5.84-inch screen and a dual-camera setup.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
7
of 19

Nokia 1

Status: Released, not available in the US

The Nokia 1 was an affordable, easy-to-use phone, primarily for making calls. It had a 4.5-inch screen and ran the light Android Go version of Android, which allowed you to still go online, take a photo and listen to music.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
8
of 19

Huawei Matebook X Pro

Status: Available now

The Matebook X Pro is compact and light, with a stellar sRGB display, a very good sound system and solid performance for its size. Unfortunately, it has one of the worst webcam placements ever and the AC adapter has a horrible case of plugspreading disease.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
9
of 19
$1,200.98 at Amazon Read Full Review

Huawei MediaPad M5 and M5 Pro

Status: Available now with new M5 Lite version as well

Huawei's two M5 tablets were built for video and had curved glass displays, a 2,560x1,600-pixel screen resolution, IPS panels, U-shaped antennas and SIM slots. The 10.8-inch M5 Pro, however, had four speakers and came  with a stylus, while the 8.4-inch M5 had only two speakers and doesn't include the stylus. In January at CES 2019, Huawei released the M5 Lite (pictured here), a tablet with kid-focused parental controls.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
10
of 19
$319.00 at Amazon Read First Take

ZTE Blade V9 and V9 Vita

Status: Released, not available in the US

The Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita didn't blow us away. But their overall feel came closer to what premium phones offered in size-to-screen ratio. The 5.7-inch Blade V9 edged out the 5.45-inch V9 Vita in specs and had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, Android Oreo 8.1, 32 or 64GB of storage and a dual rear 16-megapixel camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNETRead the article
11
of 19

ZTE Tempo Go

Status: Available now

The Tempo Go ran Google's Android Go operating system, which is a lightweight version of Android designed for lower-end devices. At the time of its debut, it was one of the first US Android Go phones, and the first to have Qualcomm's new quad-core MSM8909 processor.

Published:Caption:Photo:ZTERead the article
12
of 19

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact

Status: Updated with the Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony's Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact (pictured here) came with some serious camera features. They shot HDR photos with 4K resolution and recorded super slow motion video at 1080p resolution. The XZ2 Compact had a smaller display and we were disappointed by its front-facing camera. On August 2018, Sony announced the XZ3 successor, which has a 6-inch screen, a 19-megapixel camera and a Snapdragon 845 processor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 19
$499.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Lenovo Yoga 730 and IdeaPad Flex 14

Status: Available now

We liked that the Lenovo Yoga 730 (pictured here) had faster 8th-gen Intel Core i-series processors than the 2017 model. But while its battery life wa "good," it wasn't a standout for the category and we didn't like that it didn't have an SD card slot.

As for the IdeaPad Flex 14, Lenovo tried something new with the semi-hybrid. But its fold-back hinge was of dubious practical use, as it didn't fold all the way down into a tablet. Without the gimmicks though, it's still a good laptop.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 19
$779.99 at Lenovo Read Full Review

Vivo Apex phone concept

Status: Available now as the Vivo Nex

At last year's MWC the Apex was just a concept phone. It packed a selfie camera that popped out of the top, an in-screen fingerprint reader. In June, Vivo announced that it would make the Apex a reality under the name Vivo Nex. It's available in Asia, India and Russia and it has a 6.59-inch screen and dual rear cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
of 19
$599.00 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Land Rover Explore

Status: Available now

The Land Rover Explore was an Android-based phone built by Bullitt with rugged elements from the Land Rover brand. It could take on the worst with features like a IP68 waterproof rating, a 4,000mAh expandable battery and even an SOS flashlight.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dom Daher/BullittRead the article
16
of 19

SikurPhone

Status: Available for pre-order

The SikurPhone was an Android device that came with its own cryptocurrency wallet and was designed to be extremely secure. It used its own encrypted messaging platform and internet browser to ensure that no one was spying on you.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
17
of 19

Alcatel phones

Status: Available now in varying markets, 1X and 1C phones updated for 2019.

In 2017, Alcatel released seven budget friendly phones at MWC. These phones ranged from the super affordable Alcatel 1X and 1C to the Alcatel 5 (pictured here), which had some premium features, but still cost less than €300 (about $370, £265 or AU$470).

Then, earlier this January, Alcatel showed off 2019 versions of the 1X and 1C phones. The 1X has a 5.5-inch display and dual rear cameras, while the 1C has a smaller 5-inch screen and a single 5-megapixel camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET en EspañolRead the article
18
of 19

Asus ZenFone 5

Status: Available now

The Asus ZenFone 5 had a premium look with barely-there bezels and a wide-angle lens. During its launch, Asus also introduced the ZenFone 5Z, which came with a Snapdragon 845 processor, and the 6-inch ZenFone 5 Lite.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon/CNET
19
of 19
$319.00 at Amazon Read First Take
Now Reading

MWC 2018: Where are they now?

Up Next

21 hidden Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus features

Latest Stories

Boeing 747: Queen of the Skies for 50 years

Boeing 747: Queen of the Skies for 50 years

by
Grammys 2019: Start time, livestream, nominees, performances and more

Grammys 2019: Start time, livestream, nominees, performances and more

by
9 great reads from CNET this week

9 great reads from CNET this week

by
Inside an indie: Making a film from scratch

Inside an indie: Making a film from scratch

by
Best Netflix shows to watch right now

Best Netflix shows to watch right now

by