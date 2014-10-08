Multiple exposure photos created in-camera

This is an example of a more traditional double exposure, created using the "additive" mode on the Canon 5D Mark III's multiple exposure menu. These two frames were blended in-camera, and I underexposed each by about 1 stop so it wouldn't blow out the final result when they merged together.
Flowers and other natural elements make for great silhouette fills, but you don't have to necessarily have the entire background as negative space around the subject -- play around with it for creative effects.