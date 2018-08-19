MSI GS65 Stealth Thin games with slim style

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
This photo really doesn't do the laptop justice; it's a rich, warm brown with shiny copper accents.
This looks a lot closer to the color of the laptop.
At 4.1 pounds, the GS65 is relatively light for a 15-inch model.
Connections on this side are USB Type-A, USB-C/Thunderbolt, HDMI and power.
On the left are an Ethernet jack, two USB Type-A connections and individual mic and heaphone jacks.
The keycaps are large, but flat and somewhat slippery. The mousepad is large and well-placed, though.
it's a nice touch on the touchpad, but backlighting would be even better.
There are only hinges on the sides of the display, but they have sufficient tension to hold the screen at whatever angle you want.
While the per-key RGB lighting is nice, a lot of the presets are just there to look pretty rather than being functional.
You'd be comfortable bringing it into meetings.
It's reasonably thin for a gaming system.
The speakers sit at the top of the keyboard.
The GS65 is one of the new breed of gaming laptops with thin bezels on the display.
The chiclet keys don't have a ton of travel, but they have enough.
MSI's True Color utility gives you quite a bit of control over the colors and other display-related settings.