Brown and copper

This photo really doesn't do the laptop justice; it's a rich, warm brown with shiny copper accents.

Color

This looks a lot closer to the color of the laptop.

Size

At 4.1 pounds, the GS65 is relatively light for a 15-inch model.

Right side connections

Connections on this side are USB Type-A, USB-C/Thunderbolt, HDMI and power.

Left side connections

On the left are an Ethernet jack, two USB Type-A connections and individual mic and heaphone jacks.

Keyboard

The keycaps are large, but flat and somewhat slippery. The mousepad is large and well-placed, though.

Copper accents

it's a nice touch on the touchpad, but backlighting would be even better.

Hinge

There are only hinges on the sides of the display, but they have sufficient tension to hold the screen at whatever angle you want.

Hinge redux

Backlight

While the per-key RGB lighting is nice, a lot of the presets are just there to look pretty rather than being functional.

Stylish but staid

You'd be comfortable bringing it into meetings.

Profile

It's reasonably thin for a gaming system.

Speakers

The speakers sit at the top of the keyboard.

A different view of the keyboard

MSI's Dragon Center

Thin bezels

The GS65 is one of the new breed of gaming laptops with thin bezels on the display.

Keyboard

The chiclet keys don't have a ton of travel, but they have enough.

Color profiles

MSI's True Color utility gives you quite a bit of control over the colors and other display-related settings.

MSI GS65 Stealth Thin games with slim style

