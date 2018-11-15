Privacy advocates rank the creepiest tech gifts of 2018

Mozilla has created a whole website devoted to privacy concerns across a range of products, which you can vote up or down on its "creep-o-meter." These are just a handful.
FREDI Baby Monitor comes with a default password of "123" -- and that password's printed on the outside of the box, making the monitor easy to hack. If you do need to buy a baby monitor, check CNET's expert advice.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are desirable high-end headphones that incorporate voice control and access to Alexa or Google Assistant. According to Mozilla's security red flags, Bose was accused of spying on users through its app last year.
Hidrate Spark is a $45 water bottle that will periodically glow to remind you to drink enough water throughout the day. It syncs with your fitness apps but can also share your information with third parties.
The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is a $99 wand that teaches kids using open-source coding challenges. Red flags for Mozilla researchers included the complex privacy policy and information sharing with third parties.
Tile Mates are basically bluetooth trackers that you can attach to anything you don't want to lose. There's a waterproof version too. Though it does get automatic security updates and a personalized password is required, this product can share your information with third parties. It also has a complicated privacy policy. Vote on Mozilla's website here.
The Athena Safety Wearable is a Bluetooth device with a button you can push to alert a group of selected contacts of your location, or trigger an audible alarm. This $65 item meets Mozilla's minimum security standards.