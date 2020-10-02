New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.
Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele. It was moved from June to October before being shunted to an unspecified date in 2021.
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos created by writer and producer David Chase (right).
Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich follow the success of their Resident Evil series of video game movies with a new game adaptation, Monster Hunter. It's delayed from an original release date in September 2020.
The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs.
Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from October 2020)
Ana de Armas was due to makes two big appearances in November 2020 in James Bond adventure No Time to Die and alongside Ben Affleck in steamy drama Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. But in September Disney pushed the film back to late summer 2021.
A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble Eternals adventure. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.
Release date: Nov. 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)
The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie has already kept us waiting over a decade. And it's been bumped back a year from its Christmas 2021 release date. On the plus side, there will be four Avatar sequels and they'll alternate with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.
Release date: Dec. 16, 2022 (moved from December 2021)
Coded Bias is a documentary exploring the revelation that facial recognition technology doesn't see dark-skinned faces accurately, as researcher Joy Buolamwini fights for legislation to protect people of color against bias in the algorithms of face detection software that could be used by police.
Feels Good Man was his catchphrase, but it didn't feel great for indie comic artist Matt Furie when his character Pepe the Frog became an icon of hate. This documentary follows his fight to reclaim Pepe.
Margot Robbie leads DC's comic book femme fatales in neon-flavored team-up Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. After a disappointing theatrical release it was released early to watch at home.
Unsettling chiller Vivarium showed two strokes of uncanny timing: It arrived just as the shutdown began but survived the cancellation of its theatrical release because it was scheduled for a day-and-date online release anyway. And secondly, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots starred as a couple isolated in their home.
Vin Diesel stars as Bloodshot, a cyber-enhanced super soldier looking for revenge in what was intended to be the first of a new comic book universe. Bloodshot hit theaters just as many chains closed, so it was rushed into home release almost immediately.
A young couple moves in with famed author Shirley Jackson -- writer of The Haunting of Hill House, played here by Elisabeth Moss -- and find themselves sucked into a chilling drama straight out of a novel. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, it was released in June.
Director Leigh Whannell and horror studio Blumhouse set their sights on a new vision of Universal Pictures' classic monster movie The Invisible Man, as Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss is terrorized by a see-through scoundrel.
Disney adapts the Artemis Fowl books about a junior genius turning his criminal mind against fairies. Originally set for a theatrical release, the film will now go straight to Disney Plus to make room for other Disney and Marvel movies at the box office.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are Wyld Stallyns once again in long-awaited sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music. The premiere date has only slipped slightly, but more importantly the movie's being released on demand on the same day, so you can choose whether to see it at a theater or online. Excellent!
Janelle Monáe stars in this chilling horror story about a modern woman who finds herself in the era of slavery. Originally moved from April to August, Antebellum skips theaters for a streaming release in September.
Release date: Sep. 18, 2020 (moved from April 2020)