Motorola Atrix 2 (photos)

The Motorola Atrix 2 has very similar specs to its predecessor, but with a few minor differences. It has a dual-core 1GHz processor, but it's with TI instead of Nvidia, and a slightly larger 4.3-inch qHD display.
Interesting to note is that the Micro-USB and Micro-HDMI ports are positioned slightly differently on the Atrix 2. Presumably this is to fit the connections on Motorola's revamp of the Lapdock that it's calling the Lapdock 100. The Lapdock 100 was not at the show, but we hope that this new version will be compatible with more than one phone.
The Motorola Atrix 2 will support AT&T's faster HSPA+ 21Mbps network, which the carrier claims transmits 4G-like speeds. Notice the 4G logo on the upper right. This replaces the "H+" logo on the original Atrix.