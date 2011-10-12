Motorola Atrix 2 (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Motorola Atrix 2 has very similar specs to its predecessor, but with a few minor differences. It has a dual-core 1GHz processor, but it's with TI instead of Nvidia, and a slightly larger 4.3-inch qHD display.
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
Interesting to note is that the Micro-USB and Micro-HDMI ports are positioned slightly differently on the Atrix 2. Presumably this is to fit the connections on Motorola's revamp of the Lapdock that it's calling the Lapdock 100. The Lapdock 100 was not at the show, but we hope that this new version will be compatible with more than one phone.
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The Motorola Atrix 2 has a better camera, with an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera together with 1080p HD video capture. The texture on the back cover is also different from that of the Atrix.
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The Atrix 2 has mostly the same MotoBlur interface we saw in the Atrix, except that some of the icons on the home screen are changeable. It ships with Android 2.3 Gingerbread.
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The Motorola Atrix 2 has the usual 3.5mm headset jack at the top along with a power button.
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The box the phone will come in.
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
The Motorola Atrix 2 will support AT&T's faster HSPA+ 21Mbps network, which the carrier claims transmits 4G-like speeds. Notice the 4G logo on the upper right. This replaces the "H+" logo on the original Atrix.
Caption by / Photo by Nicole Lee/CNET
