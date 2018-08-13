The Moto Z3's simple looks will win you over

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Moto Z3 isn't a flagship phone with all whizbang features, but it is a likable device that goes easy on your cash reserves.

In the US, it's a Verizon exclusive, where it will sell for a reasonable $480.

What makes the Moto Z3 special isn't in the phone at all. It's the 5G Mod attachment that will make Motorola and Verizon "first" to blistering 5G data speeds.

The catch is that Motorola's 5G Mod, seen here in prototype form, won't be ready until early 2019.

But even without 5G, there's plenty to like here. The Moto Z3 has a 6-inch Super AMOLED display and runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor.

Its version of Android 8.1 Oreo comes with some slick Moto software on top, but it's otherwise pretty close to stock.

What makes this a Moto Z phone are these magnetic connectors for Moto Mods.

The Moto Z3 has a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the back.

One lens is devoted to monochrome shots, but there's also portrait mode.

The back of the phone looks pretty straight without a Mod.

The fingerprint reader on the phone's right side works extremely well.

You'll find a 3,000-mAh battery inside.

Motorola walked away from headphone jacks years ago. Thankfully, the Moto Z3 comes with a USB-C adaptor in the box.

Moto Mods you can buy today include style shells (kind of like a case) and battery packs.

There's also this JBL speaker attachment.

Adding a style shell helps the Moto Z3 fill your palm.

Take one last look at the Moto Z3 and read our full review for all the good and bad.

