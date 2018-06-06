Esto también se puede leer en español.

Welcome the Moto Z3 Play

The Moto Z3 Play is coming this summer with 14 Moto Mods to choose from (and an extra battery pack included). Its 6-inch screen is larger than the 5.5-inch of last year's Moto Z2. 

The phone has a slim, glassy look to it. And the 18:9 ratio makes it easy to hold. 

The bezels are small with no notch. There's no fingerprint sensor on the front, to make more space for the display.  

Magnet backing

On the back of the Moto Z3 Play is a set of exposed pins that can work with snap-on magnetic phone mods. 

Any mod can easily snap onto the Moto Z3 Play because of the built-in magnet. This is common feature among Moto Z models. 

Camera

The back has 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. It protrudes from the back to make it more compatible with the mods. 

This dual camera offers a lot more than just portrait mode: Cinemagraphs, spot color, cutout mode, face filters, YouTube Live mode, landmark & object recognition (powered by Google Lens), and more. 

The cameras, front and rear, can do Portrait mode effects. The next few slides demonstrate a few of the dual camera's many features. 

Fingerprint sensor

Since the fingerprint sensor couldn't fit on the small bezels of the front, its now on the side of the phone, near the volume buttons. Here are a few more side profile photos of the sensor... 

Swipe gestures

Though the front lacks a fingerprint sensor, the Motorola Z3 Play has new swipe gestures at the bottom of the screen reminiscent of the iPhone X, or Android P. 

No headphone jack

The Moto Z3 Play has the standard USB-C port... but no headphone jack.

Moto Mods

Here are a few of the 14 Moto Mods that can easily snap on and transform your Moto Z3 Play. 

Your Moto Z3 Play can become an easily portable Polaroid camera with this mod.

Take photos or add a Polaroid filter to pictures on social media and print them straight from your phone. 

This magnetic snap-on battery pack comes free with the phone and adds a 2,000-mAh capacity. 

Or you could buy this gamepad that turns your Moto Z3 Play into a handheld gaming console.

This mod has Amazon Alexa built in. Ask questions, play music, or listen to news -- this mod is able to respond to your commands.  

This mod projects video or images from your Moto Z3 Play. 

This speaker snaps onto your phone and gives you instant powerful sound, no pairing needed. 

The Moto Z3 Play will sell globally this summer for $499 (32GB) unlocked for any carrier. For more, check out our first take on the Moto Z3 Play.

