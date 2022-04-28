Moto G Stylus 5G: $500 Phone Gets Higher-End Features at a Midrange Price

A big display with a high refresh rate and good photography highlight this stylus-equipped phone.
At $500 (which roughly converts to £320, AU$560), the Moto G Stylus 5G for 2022 has higher-end features normally found on more expensive phones, including a 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization. You also get a built-in stylus.
The phone runs on Android 12, and is promised one upgrade to Android 13. The phone will also get three years of security updates.
The main 50-megapixel camera on the back of the phone is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The stylus fits right inside of the phone.
The screen's 120Hz refresh rate makes animations and scrolling very smooth.
The phone's thin frame is easy to grip for texting, but its taller body does mean that a lot of the phone is exposed if you are texting with the lower half of the phone.
The phone comes with optical image stabilization, which helps reduce motion blur caused by shakiness.
When you pull the stylus out of the phone, a menu offering quick access to apps optimized for it appears.
With the stylus, you can take a note, annotate a screenshot or send an animated message that Motorola calls a Live Message. The phone also includes a handwriting recognition keyboard.
