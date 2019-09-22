Monster smackdown: Vote to rank the fiercest movie beasts ever

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • Movie monsters, ranked by who would win in a fight
  • godzilla
  • alien-3-lpvhol
  • predator-film
  • Flerken (Captain Marvel, 2019)
  • Annabelle (Annabelle, 2014)
  • Freddy Krueger (the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise)
  • Skeksis (The Dark Crystal, 1982)
  • Otachi (Pacific Rim, 2013)
  • Basilisk (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002)
  • Pennywise (the It franchise)
  • Smaug (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013)
  • slenderman
  • Sarlacc (Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, 1983)
  • Chucky (the Child's Play franchise)
  • Megalodon (The Meg, 2018)
  • King Kong
  • Death Angels (A Quiet Place, 2018)
  • Pale Man (Pan's Labyrinth, 2006)
  • Balrog (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001)
  • cloverfield-3krmu5
  • The Beldam (Coraline, 2009)
  • dracula
  • The Babadook (The Babadook, 2014)
  • Eight-legged freaks (Eight Legged Freaks, 2002)
  • frankenstein
  • Gremlins (Gremlins, 1984)
  • The entity (It Follows, 2014)
  • the-exorcist-kgwqyo
  • Bruce (Jaws, 1975)
  • Indominus Rex (Jurassic World, 2015)
  • Medusa (Clash of the Titans, 1981)
  • Edgar the Bug (Men in Black, 1997)
  • godzilla-king-of-the-monsters-mothra
  • Count Orlok (Nosferatu, 1922)
  • Pinhead (Hellraiser, 1987)
  • Pumpkinhead (Pumpkinhead, 1988)
  • Rancor (Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, 1983)
  • Sil (Species, 1995)
  • Audrey II (Little Shop of Horrors, 1986)
  • starship-troopers-arachnids
  • C.H.U.D.s (C.H.U.D, 1984)
  • Swamp Thing
  • The Blob (The Blob, 1958)
  • Humanoid Crawlers (The Descent, 2005)
  • Brundlefly (The Fly, 1986)
  • The monster (The Host, 2006)
  • Samara Morgan (The Ring, 2002)
  • The Thing (The Thing, 1982)
  • The Wolf Man
  • Graboids (Tremors, 1990)

You vote: Which monster would win in a fight?

It's Halloween season! While you're spooking yourself silly marathoning scary movies like It, we've set up an epic challenge for you: Decide once and for all which movie monster would beat every other movie monster if they were all in the same action-packed flick. 

We've set up a definitive ranked poll over here. Vote up your favorites. Vote down the losers.

If you don't know Sarlacc from Babdook, what follows is a proper introduction to the chill-inducing contenders.

But you'd better brush up on your monsters quickly. Voting ends on Oct. 7, and our final ranking will go live for all to see on Oct. 9. 

Read the article
Published:
1
of 51

Godzilla

Godzilla is a really big prehistoric lizard with atomic breath. 

Vote up or down right here.

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
2
of 51

Xenomorph (Alien franchise)

These deadly parasitic extraterrestrials from the Alien franchise have razor sharp claws, attack tongues and an almost impenetrable exterior. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
3
of 51

Predator (Predator franchise)

Predator has super everything: strength, speed, hunting skills and weapons. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
4
of 51

Flerken (Captain Marvel, 2019)

Sure, they look like house cats, but Flerkens have tentacles inside their mouths for attacking foes. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
5
of 51

Annabelle (Annabelle, 2014)

This evil vintage doll is possessed by a demon with telekinetic powers. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
6
of 51

Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise)

This ugly, immortal dream demon who wears a clawed glove can kill you in your nightmares... and in reality. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
7
of 51

Skeksis (The Dark Crystal, 1982)

These ruthless beings are incredibly intelligent and, through a dark-crystal beam, can drain you of the essence of your youth, killing you. 

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
8
of 51

Otachi (Pacific Rim, 2013)

This 207-foot-tall ocean creature is said to weigh 2,690 tons. Otachi has wings, sharp talons, a spiked tail and the ability to spit a harmful liquid that can melt through practically anything.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
9
of 51

Basilisk (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002)

These massive serpents can petrify (or kill) anyone just with their stare. They also have poisonous fangs and incredible speed. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
10
of 51

Pennywise (the It franchise)

This bully of a movie monster loves to terrorize its victims before killing them. Pennywise can shape-shift, steal souls, teleport and move with super speed. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
11
of 51

Smaug (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013)

Smaug has all the classic dragon abilities, like flight and fiery breath.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
12
of 51

Slenderman

Internet urban legends attest that this faceless demon can heal instantly, warp reality, enter dreams and use hypnosis to get his victims to kill for him. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
13
of 51

Sarlacc (Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, 1983)

This Star Wars monster lives in a pit and has grabby tentacles.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
14
of 51

Chucky (Child's Play franchise)

This small doll, possessed by the spirit of a murderer, has the strength and speed of a grown man. 

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
15
of 51

Megalodon (The Meg, 2018)

Megalodon is a shark between 70 and 90 feet long. It's strong enough to bite a whale in half. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
16
of 51

King Kong

King Kong is a giant ape with a sensitive soul. He can scale skyscrapers, smash stuff... and feel love. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
17
of 51

Death Angels (A Quiet Place, 2018)

These blind, abnormally fast aliens attack anything that makes sound.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
18
of 51

Pale Man (Pan's Labyrinth, 2006)

This freaky-looking monster with eye sockets in the palms of his hands likes to feast on hungry, defenseless children. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
19
of 51

Balrog (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001)

This demonic race of Tolkien characters can engulf themselves in flame and summon fiery swords and whips. They can't be hurt with non-magical weapons. They can also make things explode with their fists and tails. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
20
of 51

Clover (Cloverfield, 2008)

This massive monster can withstand a blast from even the heaviest-duty human weapon, rip the tops off buildings like they're cherries and smash through a New York City bridge with just the whip of its tail.

Vote up or down right here

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
21
of 51

The Beldam (Coraline, 2009)

This button-eyed witch's capabilities include dark magic, shape-shifting and soul stealing. 

Vote up or down right here.  

Read the article
Published:
22
of 51

Dracula

Dracula likes to drink your blooooooood. He also can turn into a bat and live forever.

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
23
of 51

The Babadook (The Babadook, 2014)

Don't let this lonely creature into your home. He will possess your mind.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
24
of 51

Eight-legged freaks (Eight Legged Freaks, 2002)

These really big spiders are insatiably hungry and have a poisonous bite. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
25
of 51

Frankenstein's monster

This indestructible movie monster has brute strength and size on his side.

Vote up or down right here

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
26
of 51

Gremlins (Gremlins, 1984)

Gremlins love to destroy and eat everything with their razor-sharp teeth and claws. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
27
of 51

The entity (It Follows, 2014)

Why does she look so scared? This entity is invisible to everyone except those possessed by it. It can take the shape of any person before it ultimately kills you.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
28
of 51

Pazuzu (The Exorcist, 1973)

Pazuzu is a pagan demon who takes over human bodies and uses them as vessels for destruction, abuse and general evil. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
29
of 51

Bruce (Jaws, 1975)

Nicknamed "Bruce" by the Jaws film crew, this massive shark is enormous and ornery. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
30
of 51

Indominus Rex (Jurassic World, 2015)

This bloodthirsty dinosaur from Jurassic World can run at top speed and has sharp, powerful teeth and claws, just like you learned in first grade.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
31
of 51

Medusa (Clash of the Titans, 1981)

Folklore has it that her hair is made of snakes and a single look from this priestess-turned-Gorgon can turn anyone into stone. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
32
of 51

Edgar the Bug (Men in Black, 1997)

Edgar is a cockroach-like alien who can shape-shift, secrete slime, jump super high, climb walls and make great use of his super strength. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
33
of 51

Mothra (the Godzilla franchise)

This massive moth monster has powerful wings that can cause gales, as well as poisonous stingers.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
34
of 51

Count Orlok (Nosferatu, 1922)

This clawed demon likes to feast on blood and can spread plague and disease. 

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
35
of 51

Pinhead (Hellraiser, 1987)

This pin-cushion-looking movie monster is a sadist with demonic powers.

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
36
of 51

Pumpkinhead (Pumpkinhead, 1988)

This lumpy-headed movie monster has super strength, strong claws and super-fast healing abilities.

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
37
of 51

Rancor (Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, 1983)

This Star Wars alien species can be kept as pets, despite the fact that they enjoy hunting and eating other species. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
38
of 51

Sil (Species, 1995)

This human-alien hybrid has no problem killing other people with her alien strength, tentacles and piercing tongue. 

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
39
of 51

Audrey II (Little Shop of Horrors, 1986)

Don't feed the plants! This singing flora has a taste for human blood. 

Vote up or down right here.  

Stream it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
40
of 51

The Arachnids (Starship Troopers, 1997)

These spider-like aliens are highly intelligent, organized and very, very deadly. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
41
of 51

C.H.U.D.s (C.H.U.D, 1984)

C.H.U.D. stands for Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dweller, which aptly describes these brutes. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
42
of 51

Swamp Thing

This folkloric man-turned-monster is born out of the environment that he died in. Now he can control all plant life.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
43
of 51

The Blob (The Blob, 1958)

This pile of goo grows ever bigger based on the number of humans it eats. It can be stopped only by being frozen. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
44
of 51

Humanoid Crawlers (The Descent, 2005)

These blind monsters use echolocation to track and kill their prey.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
45
of 51

Brundlefly (The Fly, 1986)

This man who became a fly-like monster can vomit poisonous venom and scale walls, thanks to sticky pads on his hands and feet. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:
46
of 51

The monster (The Host, 2006

This aquatic monster is fast on land and in the water. He also has a weapon-like tongue. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chungeorahm Film Sego EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
47
of 51

Samara Morgan (The Ring, 2002)

This revenge-hungry ghost has the ability to curse you through a videotape, frighten you to death, possess your mind and make your death look like an accident. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:DreamWorks PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
48
of 51

The Thing (The Thing, 1982)

This alien predator can morph into pretty much anything once it attacks with its tentacles.

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Universal PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
49
of 51

The Wolf Man

He's a werewolf. He changes with the full moon and can either kill or turn others into werewolves with his bite. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Universal PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
50
of 51

Graboids (Tremors, 1990)

These carnivorous worms with long, grabbing tongues live underground and will tunnel up to eat any meat they can find, including humans. 

Vote up or down right here.  

See it on Amazon
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Universal PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
51
of 51
Monster smackdown: Vote to rank the fiercest movie beasts ever

