Monster smackdown: Vote to rank the fiercest movie beasts ever

It's Halloween season! While you're spooking yourself silly marathoning scary movies like It, we've set up an epic challenge for you: Decide once and for all which movie monster would beat every other movie monster if they were all in the same action-packed flick.
19
of 51
Balrog (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001)
This demonic race of Tolkien characters can engulf themselves in flame and summon fiery swords and whips. They can't be hurt with non-magical weapons. They can also make things explode with their fists and tails.
20
of 51
Clover (Cloverfield, 2008)
This massive monster can withstand a blast from even the heaviest-duty human weapon, rip the tops off buildings like they're cherries and smash through a New York City bridge with just the whip of its tail.