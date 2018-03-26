The onboard control panel walks you through the process of starting your first crop of indoor plants. You select what type of plants you will grow, and the Bounty Elite uses that information to determine how often it should light the garden for optimal growth.
The control panel shows you how long the lamp has been on. It also tells you when you need to add water to the container or add plant food. You can access these same features on your phone through the Aerogarden app, which connects to the garden system via Wi-Fi.