Military planes take center stage in Paris (photos)

This is the AH-1Z from Bell Helicopter, as seen at the Paris Air Show. Used for attack and close air support operations, as well as aerial reconnaissance, armed escorting, control of supporting arms, and night and adverse weather operations, it weighs about 18,500 pounds. It can carry up to 6,733 pounds of payload, and has two T-700-GE-401 engines.
It can fly up to a radius of 125 nautical miles, cruising at 3,000 feet. Its maximum endurance is 3.3 hours, and it has a maximum airspeed of 200 knots.
The AH-1Z features 6 wing weapon stations, and 4 universal and 16 PGM weapon stations. It carries up to 16 Hellfire missiles, as well as 2 AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, as well as a 20mm gun, and 76 2.75-inch rocket pods.