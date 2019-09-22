45 mesmerizing desk toys that could replace your Newton's cradle (pictures)

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Newton's cradle 2.0

Sure, the Newton's cradle reigns supreme as the world's most mesmerizing desktop toy. But if you're looking for a replacement, we've a lot of ideas. 

Take ScienceGeek's twist on the classic office toy: It changes color as the suspended LED-light balls swing. 



1
of 45

Advertise a tiny car wash

You won't be able to look away from this wiggling-tube man as he dances the day away. One review describes him as "someone you can really count on."



2
of 45

Fidget in style

A fidget spinner for the professional who still fidgets, this grown-up toy promises brass gears, an aluminum frame -- and lots of spin time.  



3
of 45

Have a ball

This is not just another magnetic-ball set. This is a set of 216 Magneballs magnetic balls that you can use as a stress-reliever, or as an excuse to make a TIE fighter.  



4
of 45

Who do you love?

On Doctor Who, the Adipose might have been useless, lumpen, space-alien creatures, but in the office, a toy version makes for a fine -- and squeezable -- stress toy. 



5
of 45

Coffee mate

Put Sunnytech's Stirling-engine contraption on top of your morning mug of hot coffee, and watch it whirl and hear it clink. When it stops, you'll know your beverage has reached a pleasing drinking temperature. 



6
of 45

Magnetic decision maker

Can't decide whether to blow off that meeting? Ask Kikkerland's handy magnetic decision maker. (Just make sure it's a yes or no question.) 



7
of 45

Get in tip-top shape

If you're wound up like a top, then unwind with this premium spinning top. 



8
of 45

Play tiny cornhole

You'll never get anything done at the office again when you start challenging your colleagues to tiny cornhole. We're sorry, and you're welcome.



9
of 45

A totally useless-but-fascinating box

Per its manufacturer, Willcomes, this wooden box doesn't do anything, except dare you to turn it on, whereupon it turns itself off. Hours of good, brain-restorative fun.  



10
of 45

Get in the flow

Hey, it's a kinetic flow ring! Um, what's a kinetic flow ring? Allow Digital Energy to explain: "Think of it as a Slinky for your arm."



11
of 45

Need coffee, stat!

This 350-milliliter beaker mug from ThinkGeek will make your morning coffee fun, as opposed to just brain-stimulating.  



12
of 45

The whole Ball of Whacks

This think piece, developed by veteran workplace creativity consultant Roger von Oech is a 30-sided polyhedron that's assembled from 30 tiny magnetic pyramids and can be reassembled in almost any way you can, well, think of.  



13
of 45

Cool, man

It spins. It hums. It fascinates. It's a Euler's Disk, and it'll space you out in a good way. 



14
of 45

Ding! Ding!

Is it coffee time at your work station or is it cocktail hour? Make things perfectly clear with this fun update on the classic call bell. 



15
of 45

For when you need some big balls

What's so special about these magnetic metal balls from Speks, sold in sets of five? They're big: Each ball is more than one inch in diameter. Take that, paperclip clutter! 



16
of 45

This helpful robot

Mebo 2.0: Get us an energy drink, you 12-inch-tall, interactive, app-controlled, office-friendly robot, you! We can literally watch you run errands for us all day. 



17
of 45

Ahoy!

Set your career course -- or dream of the open seas -- with this brass sextant. (And, yes, it works.) 



18
of 45

This noble knight to hold thine pen

This noble knight pen holder isn't just handy (pen included!); it's also nice to gaze upon.  



19
of 45

Take out your tiny aggression

Everyone gets frazzled at work. But you'll be the only one with this set of finger-sized boxing mitts and matching desktop punching bag to take out your stress, punch by tiny punch.



20
of 45

Light it up

Crazy Aaron's specializes in what it calls thinking putty. We like Crazy Aaron's Strange Attractor variety because, one, it's magnetic, two, it comes with a magnet, three, the magnet makes the putty sparkle, and four, we just know it'll make us the talk of the office.  



21
of 45

It's retro time

Why have apps tell you when your next meeting is, when you can keep time on this 6-inch tall steampunk-styled, diving-bell-shaped (with octopus!) clock. 



22
of 45

All keyed up

Bring old-fashioned pizzazz to your desk with this tablet-stand-equipped, USB-powered mechanical keyboard that looks like a typewriter -- right down to the (programmable) return bar.



23
of 45

Strike!

Got an executive-size desk? Call a meeting and make the middle managers watch you go for a strike on GoSports' nearly four-foot-long desktop bowling set.



24
of 45

Meet your new office friend

If you're tired of high-tech AI assistants, then let this old-school retro robot sculpture from Uncommon Goods keep you company and class up your desk.  



25
of 45

Just the refraction, ma'am

Confuse and dazzle the office cat -- or maybe the intern -- with this four-inch-tall desktop prism.



26
of 45

Keys to cool

This laser-projected Serafim Keybo virtual keyboard actually works, and it leaves plenty of room on your desk for that four-foot desktop bowling alley.



27
of 45

Fun with ferrofluid

Take iron-rich fluid, put it in a bottle, add two magnets to the outside of the bottle and what do you get? Peaks and patterns reminiscent of the black oil on The X-Files, all courtesy Mokiki's bottled ferrofluid.



28
of 45

Swingin'

Is perpetual motion possible? You'll think so if you gaze long enough at this swinging-sticks desktop toy. 



29
of 45

Take a whack

Those long, arduous conference calls will be so much more lively when you have this tiny tetherball game on your desk to distract you.



30
of 45

Ballin'

These 12 interconnected wooden balls are like a toddler toy for precocious VPs.



31
of 45

Bombs away

The Da Vinci Trebuchet engine lets you lob a soft clay ball right into your officemate's coffee mug. Theoretically, anyway.



32
of 45

Earth globes are so 20th century

Get out of this world with a solar-powered, rotating Jupiter globe by MOVA. 



33
of 45

This Earth globe is so 21st century

You can see the world from the comfort of your desk chair with this gravity-defying globe. It gently rotates as it floats over its base.



34
of 45

Makes work a beach

It ain't Waikiki, but this stylish miniature beach (or Zen garden!) may de-stress you... if you have a really, really good imagination.



35
of 45

Give it a twirl

This arty helicone works like this: Twist the thin brass tube back and forth, and the 38 laser-cut wood pieces swirl rhythmically into a pine-cone shape.



36
of 45

Making moves

Powered by the sun (or indoor light), this desk-friendly motion machine will work until it gets dark. You know, kind of like you.



37
of 45

Shape-shifters

Atop their magnetic base, these balls will bend to your executive will. Shape them as you see fit! 



38
of 45

Space toy

If you've ever wondered how a sliding fidget toy would work on the moon or Mars, this fidget toy by Moondrop is for you.



39
of 45

Mind-bender

This kinetic, golf-ball-size aluminum sphere promises a satisfying continuous helix (or the illusion of one) when spun on its base. 



40
of 45

We lava this one

Turn this egg-shaped, liquid-filled paperweight over on its base and watch its red sand make like a lava flow. You'll probably put papers on your desk in order to have an excuse to expense this.  



41
of 45

Flipping through time

Turn off your mind, and watch the time go by in style with this hourglass flip clock from Uncommon Goods. 



42
of 45

Pin it

Anybody can put a pin in an idea. With this desk toy, you can put your hand, head or whatever into metal pins (and make art while you're at it). 



43
of 45

Still shopping?

Once you've bought all your new mesmerizing desk toys, cart them around in another one: a miniature metal shopping cart with four working, rolling wheels. 



44
of 45

Very small skee-ball

Turn your desk into an itty-bitty arcade. Prizes not included.



45
of 45
