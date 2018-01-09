Adorable MemoBird printer prints out love notes like a receipt

Staying in touch with someone who doesn't often use tech can be hard. One solution is MemoBird from Knectek Labs, which was demoed at CES 2018. Available since November 2017 in the US (and coming to the UK in March), it's a simple and compact printer that connects to Wi-Fi and costs $79 (or about £60 and AU$103, converted).
MemoBird can be used to stay in touch with someone who doesn't use technology a lot or lives off the grid. You can also send messages with a special touch, like when you're in a long-distance relationship or friendship, for example.
Devices like MemoBird can help those who aren't tech savvy stay in touch. Memobird's app can be downloaded by several family members. As grandparents go about their day, for example, they can receive messages on their desk from the entire family who live in different cities. You can send them daily reminders, a message to say hi, or a snap a quick photo of their grandkids at the park.