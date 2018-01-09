Adorable MemoBird printer prints out love notes like a receipt

CNET también está disponible en español.

Knectek Labs MemoBird

Staying in touch with someone who doesn't often use tech can be hard. One solution is MemoBird from Knectek Labs, which was demoed at CES 2018. Available since November 2017 in the US (and coming to the UK in March), it's a simple and compact printer that connects to Wi-Fi and costs $79 (or about £60 and AU$103, converted). 

Caption by
Though it looks like an adorable receipt printer, it prints out personal messages instead of transactions.  

Caption by
The printer works with a separate phone app that's compatible with Apple iOS and Google Android.  

Caption by
In the app, you can write handwritten notes, type out a message or take a quick photo.   

Caption by
Once you send them off, the printer will print them out remotely -- your phone doesn't need to be near the printer to send and receive the messages.

Caption by
MemoBird can be used to stay in touch with someone who doesn't use technology a lot or lives off the grid. You can also send messages with a special touch, like when you're in a long-distance relationship or friendship, for example.

Caption by
Because the printer uses thermal paper, you don't have to keep buying ink. Just swap out the paper when it runs out. Three rolls of paper cost $10 (£8 and AU$13, converted).  

Caption by
Knectek Labs is also launching a more office-friendly device called Cubinote.

Caption by
Cubinote employs the same idea as MemoBird, but it prints out messages on large, colorful sticky notes.  

Caption by
It's aimed for more professional environments and costs $149 (£113 and AU$195, converted).   

Caption by
Cubinote will be available in the US starting March, with a planned rollout in the UK for later in July.

Caption by
Devices like MemoBird can help those who aren't tech savvy stay in touch. Memobird's app can be downloaded by several family members. As grandparents go about their day, for example, they can receive messages on their desk from the entire family who live in different cities. You can send them daily reminders, a message to say hi, or a snap a quick photo of their grandkids at the park.

Click here for more of CNET's CES 2018 coverage.

Caption by
