Mellow is a $400 countertop sous vide machine that brings a new concept to cooking with a water bath. The Mellow not only heats up your food, but it will also keep it cool until you're ready for your meal to start cooking.
Sous vide is a method of precision cooking during which you place food in a vacuum-sealed bag and cook it in a temperature-controlled water bath. To sous vide with the Mellow, you first fill the Mellow's removable container with water and place it on its countertop base.
The Mellow base detects the weight of the water, and automatically begins to cool the water down to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. That cooling allows you to keep your food in the Mellow at a safe temperature until you want it to cook your meal.
Because of the refrigeration, you can put a piece of salmon in the Mellow in the morning, use the Mellow's app to schedule when you want that salmon to be ready, and go about your day without having to worry about your fish going bad.