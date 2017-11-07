CNET también está disponible en español.

Mellow is a $400 countertop sous vide machine that brings a new concept to cooking with a water bath. The Mellow not only heats up your food, but it will also keep it cool until you're ready for your meal to start cooking.

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$399.00 MSRP
Read full review

Sous vide is a method of precision cooking during which you place food in a vacuum-sealed bag and cook it in a temperature-controlled water bath. To sous vide with the Mellow, you first fill the Mellow's removable container with water and place it on its countertop base.

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$399.00 MSRP
Read full review

The Mellow base detects the weight of the water, and automatically begins to cool the water down to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. That cooling allows you to keep your food in the Mellow at a safe temperature until you want it to cook your meal.

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Because of the refrigeration, you can put a piece of salmon in the Mellow in the morning, use the Mellow's app to schedule when you want that salmon to be ready, and go about your day without having to worry about your fish going bad.

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The size of the Mellow's container can limit how much food you can put in it at once. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You control the Mellow through its app, which connects to the appliance via Wi-Fi. This indicator light on the back of the Mellow lets you know if you're connected.

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Mellow makes sous vide cool -- literally

Published:
