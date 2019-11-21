Meet the Wi-Fi 6 routers that support 802.11ax

Better, faster routers are coming

2019 marked the big rollout of Wi-Fi 6, the latest version of the 802.11 wireless communication standard that we commonly call Wi-Fi. This new standard, 802.11ax, supports faster, more efficient performance from your router, and it can enable it to handle lots of connections with lots of devices all at once (you can read more about exactly how that all works by clicking here).

Of course, to take advantage, you'll need to upgrade to devices that support the new Wi-Fi 6 standard -- most notably, your router itself. You've already got plenty of options, but brace yourself -- most of these things don't come cheap.

Even though we're starting to see Wi-Fi 6 support in new flagship smart phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the iPhone 11, you almost certainly don't need to rush out and buy a new router just yet. That said, there's nothing wrong with getting to know your options, so keep scrolling through this gallery to do exactly that -- we'll keep it updated with new models and specs as they arrive. And if you're curious as to just how fast these things actually are, check out our latest Wi-Fi 6 speed test results. (Spoiler alert: Yep, they're awfully speedy.)

Read more: When are Wi-Fi 6 smart home gadgets coming?

Read the article