Maytag's dryer hides an old design behind modern looks

The MEDB755DW dryer is shaped to match old-style top-load washing machines.
Like many top-load-style dryers, this Maytag has a control panel on its top rear-most edge.
The dryer's control panel features a fancy backsplash made to look like premium brushed metal.
Unfortunately, the controls have labels with tiny text and even smaller LED lights.
A white LED display shows how much time is left in running cycles.
The drum has a small 7 cubic feet of capacity.
The worst design choice Maytag made is to equip this dryer with an ancient metal mesh lint filter. It's the kind you have to yank out by hand.