CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • maytag-dryer-7
    1
    of 7
  • maytag-dryer-1
    2
    of 7
  • maytag-dryer-5
    3
    of 7
  • maytag-dryer-2
    4
    of 7
  • maytag-dryer-6
    5
    of 7
  • maytag-dryer-4
    6
    of 7
  • maytag-dryer-3
    7
    of 7

The MEDB755DW dryer is shaped to match old-style top-load washing machines.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
$689.00
See at Home Depot
Read full review

Like many top-load-style dryers, this Maytag has a control panel on its top rear-most edge.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The dryer's control panel features a fancy backsplash made to look like premium brushed metal.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

Unfortunately, the controls have labels with tiny text and even smaller LED lights.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

A white LED display shows how much time is left in running cycles.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The drum has a small 7 cubic feet of capacity.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The worst design choice Maytag made is to equip this dryer with an ancient metal mesh lint filter. It's the kind you have to yank out by hand.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
1 of 7
|

Maytag's dryer hides an old design behind modern looks

Published:
Up Next
24 things you should never, ever go...
25

Latest Stories

2018 Hennessey Ford Velociraptor 6x6 is a Raptor in beast mode
0:46

2018 Hennessey Ford Velociraptor 6x6 is a Raptor in beast mode

by
Aibo the robot dog really looks alive
2:08

Aibo the robot dog really looks alive

by
Subaru WRX STI ends UK run with Swansong Final Edition

Subaru WRX STI ends UK run with Swansong Final Edition

by
Want 4K HDR? Here’s the gear you need

Want 4K HDR? Here’s the gear you need

by
Trump and Clinton campaigns spent $81M combined on Facebook

Trump and Clinton campaigns spent $81M combined on Facebook

by
YouTube TV's big-screen app lets you kick Chromecast to the curb
2:14

YouTube TV's big-screen app lets you kick Chromecast to the curb

by