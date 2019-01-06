The solar-powered Matrix PowerWatch 2, up close

CNET también está disponible en español.
A comparison of the original Matrix PowerWatch (left), which tracked steps and sleep, and the new PowerWatch 2 (right), which has a color screen, GPS and heart rate. Both are fully self-powered, no charging needed.
The reflective ring around the color display is a solar panel.
The watch is smaller this time around, but still has a Casio G-Shock vibe.
Besides tracking steps and calories and sleep, the watch now has GPS and heart rate, has a compass, and receives notifications.
The watch connects with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit, too.
If only more wearables were fully self-powered. Read our hands-on impressions for more details.