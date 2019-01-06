CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • matrix-solar-watch-3
  • matrix-solar-watch-1
  • matrix-solar-watch-2
  • matrix-solar-watch-4
  • matrix-solar-watch-5
  • matrix-solar-watch-6

A comparison of the original Matrix PowerWatch (left), which tracked steps and sleep, and the new PowerWatch 2 (right), which has a color screen, GPS and heart rate. Both are fully self-powered, no charging needed.

Published:Caption:Read the article
1
of 6

The reflective ring around the color display is a solar panel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
2
of 6

The watch is smaller this time around, but still has a Casio G-Shock vibe.

Published:Caption:Read the article
3
of 6

Besides tracking steps and calories and sleep, the watch now has GPS and heart rate, has a compass, and receives notifications.

Published:Caption:Read the article
4
of 6

The watch connects with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit, too.

Published:Caption:Read the article
5
of 6

If only more wearables were fully self-powered. Read our hands-on impressions for more details.

Published:Caption:Read the article
6
of 6
Now Reading

The solar-powered Matrix PowerWatch 2, up close

Up Next

Y-Brush doesn't look like an ordinary toothbrush

Latest Stories

Samsung's 2019 TVs to support Apple iTunes, AirPlay 2

Samsung's 2019 TVs to support Apple iTunes, AirPlay 2

by
CES 2019: Watch the Panasonic press conference live, Monday, 10 a.m. PT

CES 2019: Watch the Panasonic press conference live, Monday, 10 a.m. PT

by
Acer unveils its first AMD-powered Chromebook

Acer unveils its first AMD-powered Chromebook

by
HP Spectre x360 15 goes OLED at CES 2019

HP Spectre x360 15 goes OLED at CES 2019

by
HP's first AMD Chromebook lands at CES 2019, coming in January for $269

HP's first AMD Chromebook lands at CES 2019, coming in January for $269

by