Making things with moon and Mars rock starts with lava on Earth

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • shara-hawaii-mars-06900-001
  • shara-hawaii-mars-06931-005
  • jess-hawaii-mars-2564-002
  • jess-hawaii-mars-2630-007
  • shara-hawaii-mars-06879-002
  • moon-rock-tools-3
  • moon-rock-tools-5
  • moon-rock-tools-4
  • shara-hawaii-mars-2547-003
  • jess-hawaii-mars-2558-001
  • shara-hawaii-mars-0543-001
  • img-0545
  • shara-hawaii-mars-2600-008
  • shara-hawaii-mars-2583-006
  • moon-mars-tool-6
  • hawaii-moon-mars-rock-tools
  • hawaii-moon-mars-2
  • jess-hawaii-mars-2639-009
  • img-0577
  • hawaii-moon-mars-4
  • jess-hawaii-mars-2777-025
  • jess-hawaii-mars-2744-022
  • hawaii-mars-shara-ss1-low-07031
  • shara-hawaii-mars-07024-009
  • shara-hawaii-mars-07167-012
  • hawaii-moon-mars-3

Welcome to 'Mars'

On the slopes of Mauna Loa, a massive volcano on the island of Hawaii, lava floes aren't just an impressive part of the scenery. For a group of Hawaiian scientists, lava rocks are the key to how humans might build habitats on the moon and Mars. Hawaii's lava rock is similar enough to space rock that researchers can study the living conditions of a potential Mars colony, as well as how space colonists could use the rock around them to build structures, tools and even fabric.

See more of our coverage of NASA's 60th anniversary.

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
1
of 26

Earth's closest neighbors, the Moon and Mars, don't have accessible water, but they do have a lot of rock. If humans build extraterrestrial habitats off-planet, scientists want to put all that rock to good use. The volcanic terrain on Hawaii's Big Island has a chemical composition similar enough to the stuff of Moon and Mars to give us a good idea of what we can make.

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
2
of 26

Researchers from PISCES (Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems), a state agency spun out of the University of Hawaii, turn lava rock into tools using a heat treatment with ground-up rock. It doesn't quite melt, but turns into a pliable solid that can be then shaped into different forms, like this wrench mold you see here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
3
of 26

The PISCES project explores how humans dwelling on lunar or Martian bases might live off the land instead of relying solely on resupply missions that take months to arrive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
4
of 26

Everything you see here was fashioned from Hawaiian basalt (lava) crushed into fine powder. Whatever you make from that, researcher reason, could also be composed from "regolith," the name for the layer of lunar or Martian dust and small pieces of rock that sits on top the solid rock of those planetary bodies. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
5
of 26

"The less you can take with you to the moon or Mars, the better off you are," said Rodrigo Romo, the director of PISCES. "Luggage fees to the moon are quite expensive."

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
6
of 26

This red paver made on Hawaii can withstand more weight than the concrete used in home building projects, Romo said. PISCES used pavers like this to simulate how inhabitants of an off-planet base could make a landing pad/launchpad for spacecraft, out of local rock. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
7
of 26

The black cube and tools are made with the same process as the red ones, just heated to a higher temperature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
8
of 26

PISCES is also turning rock dust into molds and tools. When the basalt becomes superheated, it shrinks, which makes precision tool-making a challenge for the PISCES team. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
9
of 26

Materials made on the moon may be stronger than those made on Earth, said Jeff Taylor, a geologist who works with PISCES.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
10
of 26

Fibers, like this gold cloth, are also made from basalt. The process is a lot like carbon fiber or glass fiber. It's made by extruding melted rock into fine filaments and weaving those filaments together into fabric and thermal insulation. You could also use it as a radiation shield as part of a space suit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
11
of 26

The basalt fiber is surprisingly soft. Not Snuggie-soft, but it isn't terribly scratchy, either.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
12
of 26

This melted rock fabric has excellent thermal insulation properties, Romo said. Basalt fiber can resist a chemical storm or attack. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
13
of 26

If you can make cloth, you can also make rope.

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
14
of 26

The individual strands are very strong. Using them, scientists and future moon or Mars residents can weave a structural mesh that can help reinforce buildings and other structures.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
15
of 26

You can see the mesh to the bottom left. And that cute-looking swizzle stick? That's an example of how lunar or Martian rock can be fashioned into rebar.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
16
of 26

The project to experiment with tools on Earth goes hand in hand with another project under way on the Big Island. HI-SEAS, the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, is a habitat to prepare research teams for life on Mars. HI-SEAS is funded in part by a NASA grant.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
17
of 26

It's precisely in places like this simulated Mars habitat where groups can test the tools and structures made from rock. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
18
of 26

There are two main types of lava rock to work with. This jagged form (which tears up shoes) is known as `A`a (pronounced "ah-ah").

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
19
of 26

Smooth ripples of dried lava are called pahoehoe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
20
of 26

The patterns, like brownie batter poured into a pan, are mesmerizing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
21
of 26

This hole in the earth, formed by an eruption, is a one-way trip down. HI-SEAS participants must learn to navigate tricky terrain on Mauna Loa before they can apply best practices off-planet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
22
of 26

Moon and Mars rock has another fascinating property: it contains hydrogen. Researchers have used robots to autonomously extract hydrogen from the dust and create water. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
23
of 26

The process churns through a lot of energy, which may be tricky to produce in a lunar or Martian habitat. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
24
of 26

Similar research takes place through universities and organizations throughout the world, like in Flagstaff, Arizona and at the Craters of the Moon National Monument in central Idaho.

Published:Caption:Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
25
of 26

When humans return to the moon or venture to Mars, scientists want to be ready.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
26
of 26
Now Reading

Making things with moon and Mars rock starts with lava on Earth

Up Next

The 24 deadliest animals on Earth, ranked

Latest Stories

Meet the stars of Magnum P.I.: Jay Hernandez and the Ferrari 488 Spider

Meet the stars of Magnum P.I.: Jay Hernandez and the Ferrari 488 Spider

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
Bill Nye wants NASA to take humans farther into space

Bill Nye wants NASA to take humans farther into space

by
The most adorable wireless speaker I've ever seen is on sale for $79

The most adorable wireless speaker I've ever seen is on sale for $79

by
5 features your Android phone needs right now

5 features your Android phone needs right now

by
Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee's startup wants to restore people's control over their data

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee's startup wants to restore people's control over their data

by