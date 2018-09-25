Maker Faire 2018 draws crowds in NYC

Maker Faire bills itself as a "family-friendly showcase of invention and creativity that gathers together tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, food artisans, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, artists, students and commercial exhibitors." The pop-up event hits cities around the world, from Europe to China to North America. And last weekend (Sept. 21-23), we visited the New York incarnation.
The Center for Architecture Science and Ecology's Second Lives / After Bottles project demonstrated how incredibly useful used plastic bottles could be if upcycled as wall construction materials in the developing world.
Photobloom AR lets you upload a video, from which it will print the "best frame" in a presentational format of your choice, starting at $19. Open the company's app and aim your phone at the photo and it reads as if it's a QR code and plays the video through the frame of the image.