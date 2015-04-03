Make this Mother's Day extra special with these portable audio gifts

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Bose SoundTrue Headphones

Sennheiser Momentum Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Canceling Headphones

V-Moda XS Headphones

LG Tone Infinim Bluetooth Earbuds

Sol Republic Shadow Bluetooth Earbuds

Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones

Beats Solo 2 Bluetooth Headphones

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker

UE Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker

Sony SRS-X3 Bluetooth Speaker

Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker

Jawbone Mini Jambox Bluetooth Speaker

Logitech X300 Bluetooth Speaker

Yamaha YAS-203 Soundbar and Subwoofer

Pioneer SP-SB03 Soundbar

Philips Blu-ray Surround Base HTB3525B

The Bose SoundTrue Headphones pair the company's signature sound with a supremely lightweight design that makes a great fit for Moms that appreciate a premium quality headphone.

date 2015-04-03

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$149.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace

Your Mom's a classy lady who deserves an equally top tier headphone like the Sennheiser Momentum. Its vintage-inspired design makes the sartorial cut, and the sharp audio details can certainly handle Mom's favorite jams.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

The Bose QC 25 are the best noise-canceling headphones we've tested, so you know your Mom will appreciate the ability to drown out ambient noise with her tunes.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$159.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

We endorse all of V-Moda's headphones, but the latest XS Headphones are perfect for Mom because the headband sits closer to the temple -- a design detail that makes for a much better overall fit for all head shapes and sizes.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$159.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

It's a well-known fact that Moms appreciate the simple things in life, so why shouldn't that credo apply to personal audio as well? The LG Tone Infinim Bluetooth Earbuds get the messy cords out of the way with a retractable wire that's 100 percent worth the extra cost.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$99.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Delivering solid Bluetooth sound in an attractive package, the Sol Republic Shadow Bluetooth earbuds are a top pick if your Mom has been complaining about those pesky wires getting caught in everything.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$68.78
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

We're not gonna lie -- part of the reason why we're so attracted to the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth headphones is because the colors are so darn hot. We think your Mom will love them too.

Oh, did we mention that it's the top on-ear Bluetooth headphone currently available? No brainer!

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$179.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Beats Solo 2 headphones are an extremely versatile headphone that works just as well in the gym as at home.

If style and substance are important to the Mom on your list, you won't be disappointed if you pick these up.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$189.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace

If you only give your Mom one gift this Mother's Day, make it the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker. It comes in a variety of colors to match your Mom's favorite palette, and the array of travel accessories lets her start the dance party almost anywhere.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$128.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Untether your Mom's speaker system with the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker, a tiny waterproof unit that gets IPX7 certification for extra toughness from the elements.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$299.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

If Bose isn't your Mom's brand, the Sony SRS-X3 is a great alternative in the Bluetooth speaker market.

With a sturdy heft, generous 7-hour battery life, and a built-in speakerphone, there's no reason why she won't be able to use this for business and pleasure.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$142.49
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace

If you're in the mood to spend a little extra on Mother's Day this year, the Sonos Play:1 is a big step up from your average wireless speaker, offered in both white and blue options that both support streaming music services like Spotify, Rdio, and Pandora.

Pro tip: while you're getting Mom used to streaming media, why not get her a subscription to one of those wireless services?

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew
$185.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Just like your Mother, Jawbone has proven itself a valuable addition to the family. It's not cheap (neither is your Mom,) but it proves its worth with excellent sound quality and volume, nine different color options, and a super lightweight (9 ounces!) build.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$107.99
Read Full Review
See at Kohl's

If you're shopping for a Bluetooth speaker for Mother's Day and size is a factor, the super compact Logitech X300 is definitely worth your attention.

And at just $60 online, it's light in your hand and on your wallet; who doesn't appreciate that?

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$49.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

This year, free your Mom from her ancient home theater in a box and replace it with the Yamaha YAS-203 soundbar and subwoofer combo. It'll change the way she watches movies, plus she'll stop bugging you about why she can't hear her programs.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$399.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Long story short, the Pioneer SP-SB03 soundbar will change the way you and your Mom listen to music and watch movies. We've seen it priced as low as $200, which gives you all the features you need to upgrade the audio source on your TV with just a single cable connection.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

Keep your Mom occupied at home with the Philips HTB3525B home audio unit. She'll never, ever be able to remember the model number, but will definitely get the full home-theater experience thanks to this combination sound bar/Blu-ray player/streaming video player.

Check out the rest of CNET's 2015 Mother's Day Gift Guide here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$299.00 MSRP
Read Full Review
1 of 17
|

Make this Mother's Day extra special with these portable audio gifts

Published:
