Make this Mother's Day extra special with these portable audio gifts

Your Mom's a classy lady who deserves an equally top tier headphone like the Sennheiser Momentum. Its vintage-inspired design makes the sartorial cut, and the sharp audio details can certainly handle Mom's favorite jams.
We endorse all of V-Moda's headphones, but the latest XS Headphones are perfect for Mom because the headband sits closer to the temple -- a design detail that makes for a much better overall fit for all head shapes and sizes.
It's a well-known fact that Moms appreciate the simple things in life, so why shouldn't that credo apply to personal audio as well? The LG Tone Infinim Bluetooth Earbuds get the messy cords out of the way with a retractable wire that's 100 percent worth the extra cost.
Delivering solid Bluetooth sound in an attractive package, the Sol Republic Shadow Bluetooth earbuds are a top pick if your Mom has been complaining about those pesky wires getting caught in everything.
If you only give your Mom one gift this Mother's Day, make it the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker. It comes in a variety of colors to match your Mom's favorite palette, and the array of travel accessories lets her start the dance party almost anywhere.
If you're in the mood to spend a little extra on Mother's Day this year, the Sonos Play:1 is a big step up from your average wireless speaker, offered in both white and blue options that both support streaming music services like Spotify, Rdio, and Pandora.
Pro tip: while you're getting Mom used to streaming media, why not get her a subscription to one of those wireless services?
Just like your Mother, Jawbone has proven itself a valuable addition to the family. It's not cheap (neither is your Mom,) but it proves its worth with excellent sound quality and volume, nine different color options, and a super lightweight (9 ounces!) build.
This year, free your Mom from her ancient home theater in a box and replace it with the Yamaha YAS-203 soundbar and subwoofer combo. It'll change the way she watches movies, plus she'll stop bugging you about why she can't hear her programs.
Long story short, the Pioneer SP-SB03 soundbar will change the way you and your Mom listen to music and watch movies. We've seen it priced as low as $200, which gives you all the features you need to upgrade the audio source on your TV with just a single cable connection.
Keep your Mom occupied at home with the Philips HTB3525B home audio unit. She'll never, ever be able to remember the model number, but will definitely get the full home-theater experience thanks to this combination sound bar/Blu-ray player/streaming video player.