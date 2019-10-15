Made by Google event: Everything we know so far

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Made by Google Event kicked off in New York on Tuesday.
Google hardware chief, Rick Osterloh said Google Stadia, the tech giant's gaming service, will be available on November 19.
Google's Pixel Buds give users handsfree access to Google Assistant up to three rooms away. Resume a podcast, send a quick text, get directions or even understand another language with Google Translate.
Google is continuing its eco-friendly promise and investing another $150 million in renewable energy projects.
Google announced a new thin, light laptop on Tuesday.
Google announced the Nest Mini for $49. The speaker fabric is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.
Google's Nest Aware combines with Nest Cams to provide intelligent alerts and camera history. Pricing is also easier. No matter how many cameras you have-- you pay the same monthly rate.
The device can pick up barking dogs, carbon monoxide and more and send an alert to your phone.