Mad Catz Surfr combines QWERTY keys with game controls (pictures)

Mad Catz's Surfr is the company's newest gaming controller, which packs a QWERTY keyboard.
If you own, say, an Android TV box like the Fire TV, the keyboard will be very useful for typing in the names of the shows you're searching for.
The control stick is a little stiff and a tad too small, which made gaming a little challenging when I tried it out.
On the other side, Mad Catz has cleverly added buttons around the stick, saving space as well as making it a lot easier to use.
A home button is located right at the bottom, and it's out of the way, so you won't accidentally hit it while gaming.