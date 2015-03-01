Mad Catz Surfr combines QWERTY keys with game controls (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Mad Catz's Surfr is the company's newest gaming controller, which packs a QWERTY keyboard.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
If you own, say, an Android TV box like the Fire TV, the keyboard will be very useful for typing in the names of the shows you're searching for.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
The control stick is a little stiff and a tad too small, which made gaming a little challenging when I tried it out.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
On the other side, Mad Catz has cleverly added buttons around the stick, saving space as well as making it a lot easier to use.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
A home button is located right at the bottom, and it's out of the way, so you won't accidentally hit it while gaming.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
$39.99
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com
