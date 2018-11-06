Mac Mini 2018 makes the most of its veteran design

CNET también está disponible en español.
Many a podcast launched with a Mac Mini, though as podcasts transitioned from audio-only to video, the old model lost its perkiness.
New connections include four USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, an updated HDMI 2.0 output and a 10Gb Ethernet option.
The 2014 Mac Mini's connections (bottom) vs. the 2018 model's (top). Gone are the SD card slot, two of the USB-A connections and audio input. In exchange we gain more Thunderbolt capacity and better venting.
Besides the color, the only way to tell the 2014 and 2018 models apart from the front is the IR receiver on the old model that's gone now.
Once you start attaching cords to the prettiest of electronics, it gets ugly fast. This is just with the power and monitor cable; wait till the external drives and hubs glom on.
As with the 2012 Mac Mini, you can get to the memory via the bottom. Well, a service center can.
The Mac Mini comes with a power cord and that's it.
No more words. Just pictures.