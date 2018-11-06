Mac Mini 2018 makes the most of its veteran design

CNET también está disponible en español.

Podcast Mac

Many a podcast launched with a Mac Mini, though as podcasts transitioned from audio-only to video, the old model lost its perkiness.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Connections

New connections include four USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, an updated HDMI 2.0 output and a 10Gb Ethernet option.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Past and present

The 2014 Mac Mini's connections (bottom) vs. the 2018 model's (top). Gone are the SD card slot, two of the USB-A connections and audio input. In exchange we gain more Thunderbolt capacity and better venting.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Past and present

Besides the color, the only way to tell the 2014 and 2018 models apart from the front is the IR receiver on the old model that's gone now.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

No matter how sleek...

Once you start attaching cords to the prettiest of electronics, it gets ugly fast. This is just with the power and monitor cable; wait till the external drives and hubs glom on.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Light as a laptop

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Memory upgrades

As with the 2012 Mac Mini, you can get to the memory via the bottom. Well, a service center can.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Accessories are extra

The Mac Mini comes with a power cord and that's it.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Mac Mini 2018

No more words. Just pictures.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Mac Mini 2018

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Mac Mini 2018

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Mac Mini 2018

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Mac Mini 2018

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon

Mac Mini 2018

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 14
Read First Take
$799.00 at Amazon
