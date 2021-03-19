Lovely LG lasers with the HU810PW

The HU810PW has a great design and a super bright image. Here's an up-close look.

LG HU810PW
1 of 7
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

LG HU810PW

LG's HU810PW is a laser-powered home theater projector with a high price, excellent color and brightness and mediocre contrast.

Check out our full review of the LG HU810PW laser projector, or just keep scrolling for some close-ups.

Minimalist
2 of 7
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Minimalist

The 810P has a minimalist rectangular design that is quite stylish in person.

Lens control
3 of 7
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lens control

There's horizonal and vertical lens shift. They, along with zoom and focus, are all manual.

Inputs
4 of 7
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Inputs

Lots of connection options.

Lasers
5 of 7
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lasers

Red and blue lasers, plus a green phosphor, let the 810P create incredibly bright, colorful images.

Feet
6 of 7
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Feet

Only the front feet are adjustable, but with the lens shift this shouldn't be a problem if you're placing the projector on a stand or table.

Lit
7 of 7
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lit

The remote, which is similar to the one LG includes with its TVs, is backlit and motion sensitive.

For more details check out our full review of the LG HU810PW laser projector.

More Galleries

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
NASA Perseverance rover explores the wilds of Mars

NASA Perseverance rover explores the wilds of Mars

30 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Snyder Cut, Marvel and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Snyder Cut, Marvel and more

59 Photos
Elon Musk shows off the shiny SpaceX Starship

Elon Musk shows off the shiny SpaceX Starship

41 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

38 Photos