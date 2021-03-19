Lovely LG lasers with the HU810PW

The HU810PW has a great design and a super bright image. Here's an up-close look.
LG's HU810PW is a laser-powered home theater projector with a high price, excellent color and brightness and mediocre contrast.
The 810P has a minimalist rectangular design that is quite stylish in person.
There's horizonal and vertical lens shift. They, along with zoom and focus, are all manual.
Lots of connection options.
Red and blue lasers, plus a green phosphor, let the 810P create incredibly bright, colorful images.
Only the front feet are adjustable, but with the lens shift this shouldn't be a problem if you're placing the projector on a stand or table.
The remote, which is similar to the one LG includes with its TVs, is backlit and motion sensitive.
