Ostensibly a gaming projector, the TH685 does a few things well and a few things just...OK.
The TH685 from BenQ is a projector aimed at gamers. It can get very bright.
The TH685 can get even brighter if you don't care about color temperature accuracy.
It's HDR capable, though don't expect much in that regard with any projector.
The zoom and focus wheels feel cheap and don't have smooth movement. Throw distance is a bit shorter than some sub-$1,000 projectors.
The remote is not backlit, but the on and off buttons are color coded, which is nice.
Both HDMI inputs are HDCP 2.2. There's even a legacy analog PC input and output.
One of its strengths as a gaming projector is low input lag of 16.4 milliseconds.
Another fan and the single speaker.
In the right mode lamp life is a claimed 15,000 hours. At 4 hours a day that's more than ten years before you need to replace the lamp.
All three feet are adjustable, making coffee table placement a bit easier.
Discuss: Look upon the ultrabright BenQ TH685
