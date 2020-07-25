CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Look upon the ultrabright BenQ TH685

Ostensibly a gaming projector, the TH685 does a few things well and a few things just...OK.

BenQ TH685
1 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

BenQ TH685

The TH685 from BenQ is a projector aimed at gamers. It can get very bright.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Bright
2 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Bright

The TH685 can get even brighter if you don't care about color temperature accuracy.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Many fans
3 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Many fans

It's HDR capable, though don't expect much in that regard with any projector.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Manual zoom and focus
4 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Manual zoom and focus

The zoom and focus wheels feel cheap and don't have smooth movement. Throw distance is a bit shorter than some sub-$1,000 projectors.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Buttons
5 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Buttons

The remote is not backlit, but the on and off buttons are color coded, which is nice.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Inputs
6 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Inputs

Both HDMI inputs are HDCP 2.2. There's even a legacy analog PC input and output.

One of its strengths as a gaming projector is low input lag of 16.4 milliseconds.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Speaker
7 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Speaker

Another fan and the single speaker.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Lamp
8 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lamp

In the right mode lamp life is a claimed 15,000 hours. At 4 hours a day that's more than ten years before you need to replace the lamp.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review
Feet*3
9 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Feet*3

All three feet are adjustable, making coffee table placement a bit easier.

$800 at Best Buy
Read Full Review

More Galleries

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

70 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
Bizarre sea creatures pose in pictures

Bizarre sea creatures pose in pictures

14 Photos
25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 Photos