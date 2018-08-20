Logitech MX Vertical is a work of art first, a mouse second

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
The MX Vertical mouse's organic shape with its curving lines makes it one of the more striking-looking products we've seen lately.
This actually isn't the way you hold it, but does give you a sense of the size relatively to David Katzmaier's extra-large hands.
This is what it looks like when you hold it when using it.
The button on the top switching among resolution settings so you can adjust its precision.
Your palm naturally rests on this rubberized, ridged slope.
Logitech-MX-Vertical
The long buttons allow it to accommodate different hand sizes.
Logitech's isn't the first vertical mouse; there are several. This is one from Evoluent that we just happened to have in our lab. Not the different arrangement for the secondary buttons; neither is particularly comfortable to use.
You can use connect the mouse directly to your computer using the supplied USB-C cable or just use the cable for charging the battery for wireless use.
The buttons and switches to control pairing with the USB dongle or via Bluetooth are on the bottom of the mouse.
Just snaps of the mouse from here on out.