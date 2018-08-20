Logitech MX Vertical is a work of art first, a mouse second

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Flowing lines

The MX Vertical mouse's organic shape with its curving lines makes it one of the more striking-looking products we've seen lately.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
1
of 22
Read First Take

Big enough for large hands

This actually isn't the way you hold it, but does give you a sense of the size relatively to David Katzmaier's extra-large hands.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
2
of 22
Read First Take

The right grip

This is what it looks like when you hold it when using it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
3
of 22
Read First Take

DPI toggle

The button on the top switching among resolution settings so you can adjust its precision.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
4
of 22
Read First Take

Back

Your palm naturally rests on this rubberized, ridged slope.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
5
of 22
Read First Take

View from the front

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
6
of 22
Read First Take

Large primary buttons

The long buttons allow it to accommodate different hand sizes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
7
of 22
Read First Take

Not the first

Logitech's isn't the first vertical mouse; there are several. This is one from Evoluent that we just happened to have in our lab. Not the different arrangement for the secondary buttons; neither is particularly comfortable to use.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
8
of 22
Read First Take

Vertical mice

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
9
of 22
Read First Take

USB-C

You can use connect the mouse directly to your computer using the supplied USB-C cable or just use the cable for charging the battery for wireless use.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
10
of 22
Read First Take

Connection

The buttons and switches to control pairing with the USB dongle or via Bluetooth are on the bottom of the mouse.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
11
of 22
Read First Take

More pictures

Just snaps of the mouse from here on out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
12
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
13
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
14
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
15
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
16
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
17
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
18
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
19
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
20
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
21
of 22
Read First Take

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech-MX-Vertical

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
22
of 22
Read First Take
