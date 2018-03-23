CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

All the best things we saw at the 2018 AD Design Show

  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    1
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    2
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    3
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    4
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    5
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    6
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    7
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    8
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    9
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    10
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    11
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    12
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    13
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    14
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    15
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    16
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    17
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    18
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    19
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    20
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    21
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    22
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    23
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    24
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    25
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    26
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    27
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    28
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    29
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    30
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    31
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    32
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    33
    of 34
  • 2018 AD Design Show NYC
    34
    of 34

Metalprogetti Casa had a booth displaying their Augusto Dynamic Closet Systems for people with more clothes than they can keep track of.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You (or your servant) take pictures of each outfit and the closet will remember where each is hanging.  This closet tech starts at 15k for a single installation.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Augusto swiveling shoe rack is being turned by a handheld remote.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If you prefer to manually rotate your rack(s) there are physical buttons as well as the app-connected controls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If you need a glass elevator in your mansion, Day Elevator & Lift Inc. has got you covered.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Flowerbox Wall Gardens may look like they'd be difficult to maintain, but they are made from "preserved" plants.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Jennair's Obsidian fridge line features all black glossy interiors.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You can also have Jennair cover your fridge exterior with one of these posh materials.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Miele's T1 and W1 are a European size washer dryer system that are great with small loads of specialty fabrics like silk and wool.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

From Sub-Zero and Wolf, Cove is the newest in silent dishwashing.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Quincy Ellis of Fracture Studio created this line of super-smooth and colorful furnishings out of resin and wood.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caliber enlisted chef David Rockwell to design this outdoor grill with a receding hood to allow for the cook to more easily socially engage with guests.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Reflectel creates custom TV presentations like these that look like a mirror when the unit is off.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

A for Ara's booth was a demonstration of this hi-fi stereo system, complete with an LP player and 2 pairs of it's small and large speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

AHT Global Lifestyle Technology's booth featured this disappearing outdoor speaker, which recedes into the waterproof column below when not in use.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Commonly used on yachts, these C Seed speakers are also sometimes used in a home's outdoor area.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Gaggenau's newest addition to the 400 series is a combi-steam oven complete with this vacuum-sealing drawer.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Fridges like this new model from Gaggenau are now often made with push-to-open handle-free doors. Inside you can see the drawers are optimized for storing produce and meat without any packaging.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caliber's booth featured this bespoke oven and range system, which would run you around $50,000 if you include the hood above it.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This custom marble enclosed fireplace by Joshua David Interiors caught my eye. They used a Chesneys insert that utilizes steam for that extra cozy fire.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This concrete sink design from The Vettis Bath Collection is just cool enough that you might not mind cleaning your toothpaste off the cascading ridges.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Erode hand soaps are tactile and uniquely shaped so they look good in your expensive bathroom.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Grando's pool covers can retract into the bottom of your pool.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the craftsman from Bevolo Lights was demonstrating the process of creating these charming old-fashioned gas and electric lanterns.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If you were wondering if live-edge furniture is still gaining popularity, it is. This table by David Stine was the largest slab I've seen.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Eduardo Terranova creates these futuristic looking sculptural pieces that shine on the wall or from within a coffee tables.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

For the inner child who has everything... piece by Kristof Galas.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Christopher Prinz was showing his futuristic metal furniture and wall art.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Bertazonni's "Affordable Induction" range and oven is designed to sit flush with your 36" counters.  Based in Italy, for a fee they can have it painted in the same shade as your Lamborghini.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're considering adding outdoor kitchen appliances to your patio or pergola, check out Lynx's full line of solutions.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Flexi-Pave offers a pervious driveway or patio surface that looks like fine gravel but holds together like pavement and still lets rain drain through.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

SMEG's Portofino line can be done in red, yellow, orange, white, olive green, black, or stainless steel.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

SMEG was also showing off the latest small appliances from the Dolce & Gabana special editions.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Franke's newest sinks will be customizable with 'tattoos' added into enamelled surfaces. Other Franke sinks feature hidden drains and shelves for racks.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 34
|

Lifestyles of the rich and richer

Published:
Up Next
30 spring cleaning tricks you'll wi...
30

Latest Stories

Toys R Us founder dies as the retailer collapses

Toys R Us founder dies as the retailer collapses

by
Fitbit Versa is the Apple Watch's strongest competition, but Fitbit Ace is going for your kids
2:00

Fitbit Versa is the Apple Watch's strongest competition, but Fitbit Ace is going for your kids

by
Craigslist axes personal ads after sex trafficking bill passes

Craigslist axes personal ads after sex trafficking bill passes

by
How Daniel Bryan's comeback could change WWE

How Daniel Bryan's comeback could change WWE

by
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback finally gets key tech for NY debut

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback finally gets key tech for NY debut

by
'Santa Clarita Diet' season 2 now on Netflix

'Santa Clarita Diet' season 2 now on Netflix

by