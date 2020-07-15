CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

LG Velvet: The best looking LG phone we've seen in a while

With its tapered edges and vertically stacked cameras, the Velvet doesn't look like other premium LG phones in years past.

1 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

The LG Velvet is LG's signal that it's trying something new. The phone isn't part of the company's G- or V-series or any of the other midrange lines. Right now, the phone is available in South Korea and LG is looking to launch the phone soon in the US for $600 to $700.

Read CNET's LG Velvet review.

Read Full Review
2 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

With its tapered edges, sharper corners and a vertical camera array, the Velvet doesn't look like other premium LG phones. 

Read Full Review
3 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

It's more chic than previous LG phones we've seen, and it's narrower, slimmer, lighter and more comfortable to hold than the V60

Read Full Review
4 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

And fear not wire headphone lovers, the Velvet still has a headphone jack.

Read Full Review
5 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

Like other LG phones, the Velvet works with a Dual Screen accessory that adds a second screen. You can multitask and display two apps at the same time, or expand certain apps across both screens so they work together like a tablet. You can also set up one screen as a digital controller for some mobile games.

Read Full Review
6 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

The Velvet has a sharp and vibrant 6.8-inch OLED screen. Its 60-hertz display is common on most phones, but that's a lower refresh rate than competitors like the OnePlus 8, which has a 90Hz display. 

Read Full Review
7 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

The phone runs Android 10 and has 128GB of onboard storage as well as expandable storage up to 2TB.

Read Full Review
8 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

The phone has a standard 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing.

Read Full Review
9 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

The Velvet is powered by a variant of the Snapdragon 765 chipset that enables 5G connectivity. It's not as robust as Qualcomm's latest 865 processor, but it's what keeps the phone's price relatively lower than other flagships. 

Read Full Review
10 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

Take a look at more angles of the LG Velvet.

Read Full Review
11 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

Read Full Review
12 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

Read Full Review
13 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

The Velvet's triple camera setup takes sharp and colorful photos. The camera also has a digital zoom up to 10x, but at that level, pictures were a lot blurrier and muddled.

Read Full Review
14 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

On the front is a 16-megapixel camera.

Read Full Review
15 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

Preliminary tests for continuous video playback on Airplane mode, showed that the Velvet's 4,300-mAh battery lasted 22 hours and 38 minutes. For comparison, the OnePlus 8, which also has a 4,300-mAh battery, clocked in 18 hours and 47 minutes.

Read Full Review
16 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

We're going to run more battery tests while streaming video and will update the review when those numbers are in.

Read Full Review
17 of 17
Angela Lang/CNET

LG Velvet

With its relatively low price, the Velvet faces competitors like the OnePlus 8, Galaxy A71 5G and the Motorola Edge -- all of which deliver great specs and 5G too. Though LG is heading towards a good direction with the Velvet, the phone should have a better display or processor if it wants to stay competitive in this price range.

Read CNET's LG Velvet review.

Read Full Review

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

The best games on Nintendo Switch

35 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

70 Photos
This 3D-printed Mars habitat could be your new home in space

This 3D-printed Mars habitat could be your new home in space

20 Photos
Frozen in time: Inside the facility preserving the dead through cryonics

Frozen in time: Inside the facility preserving the dead through cryonics

15 Photos
25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos