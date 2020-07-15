LG Velvet: The best looking LG phone we've seen in a while

The LG Velvet is LG's signal that it's trying something new. The phone isn't part of the company's G- or V-series or any of the other midrange lines. Right now, the phone is available in South Korea and LG is looking to launch the phone soon in the US for $600 to $700.
Like other LG phones, the Velvet works with a Dual Screen accessory that adds a second screen. You can multitask and display two apps at the same time, or expand certain apps across both screens so they work together like a tablet. You can also set up one screen as a digital controller for some mobile games.
The Velvet is powered by a variant of the Snapdragon 765 chipset that enables 5G connectivity. It's not as robust as Qualcomm's latest 865 processor, but it's what keeps the phone's price relatively lower than other flagships.
Preliminary tests for continuous video playback on Airplane mode, showed that the Velvet's 4,300-mAh battery lasted 22 hours and 38 minutes. For comparison, the OnePlus 8, which also has a 4,300-mAh battery, clocked in 18 hours and 47 minutes.
With its relatively low price, the Velvet faces competitors like the OnePlus 8, Galaxy A71 5G and the Motorola Edge -- all of which deliver great specs and 5G too. Though LG is heading towards a good direction with the Velvet, the phone should have a better display or processor if it wants to stay competitive in this price range.
