LG V40 packs in a bunch of cameras and a big screen

At a New York launch event, LG unveiled the V40. Packed with premium hardware, the V40 has a total of five cameras and a price tag that ranges from $900-$980 depending on the US carrier (we'll update with UK and Australia pricing when we get it, but for now that converts to about £693-£754 and AU$1,254-AU$1,366).
Unlike LG's G7 flagship, the V40 has an OLED screen. Whites don't look as intensely bright as they do on the G7's LCD display, but other colors are still vibrant and the V40's blacks are especially inky and dark.
Below the volume rocker on the left edge is a Google Assistant hotkey button. With Assistant, you can set reminders, check the weather and carry out some more specific actions, like taking a photo with the wide-angle camera or launching the AI camera. (Unfortunately, short of toggling the hotkey off altogether, the button isn't re-programmable.)
If you don't like the V40's screen cutout, you can blacken the sides that flank the tab to have a traditional-looking alert bar. With certain apps though, like the Chrome browser, the notch reappears for whatever reason and hides again when you return to the homescreen.
With an IP68 rating for water resistance, the V40 can survive in 1 meter (about 3.3 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes. After my dunk tests, when I submerged the phone for 28 minutes in a 5-gallon bucket of water twice, the phone kept on ticking fine.