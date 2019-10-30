LG G8X is dual-screen phone for only $700

LG G8X ThinQ

Available unlocked and on US carriers AT&T and Sprint, the LG G8X ThinQ is a 6.4-inch phone that attaches to a second screen using a special case. As a middleman solution for foldable phones, the G8X costs $700 to $780, though carriers are offering deals that lower the cost even more (Sprint, for example, has a plan that totals $270).

Read CNET's review of the LG G8X ThinQ.

Read Full Review