LG did well by this $2,000 electric, slide-in stove

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • lg-lse4613bd-oven-2
  • lg-lse4613bd-oven-4
  • lg-lse4613bd-oven-1
  • lg-lse4613bd-oven-6
  • lg-lse4613bd-oven-5
  • lg-lse4613bd-oven-8
  • lg-lse4613bd-oven-7

LG LSE4613BD

Stove controls

Cooktop

Control knobs

Oven controls

Oven capacity

Convection fan

The $2,000 LG LSE4613BD is an electric slide-in oven. It's designed to sit flush with your countertops.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 7
Read Full Review
$1,999.00 at Amazon.com

LG LSE4613BD

Stove controls

Cooktop

Control knobs

Oven controls

Oven capacity

Convection fan

All of the range's controls are located on the front of the appliance. There's a touchscreen on which you select cooking temperature for the oven, among other settings.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 7
Read Full Review
$1,999.00 at Amazon.com

LG LSE4613BD

Stove controls

Cooktop

Control knobs

Oven controls

Oven capacity

Convection fan

This stove's flat electric cooktop has four burners and a warming zone. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 7
Read Full Review
$1,999.00 at Amazon.com

LG LSE4613BD

Stove controls

Cooktop

Control knobs

Oven controls

Oven capacity

Convection fan

Like other LG stoves, the LSE4613BD has hefty knobs.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 7
Read Full Review
$1,999.00 at Amazon.com

LG LSE4613BD

Stove controls

Cooktop

Control knobs

Oven controls

Oven capacity

Convection fan

You use this knob to select the setting you want to use in the oven. Options include convection roast, speed roast and bake.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 7
Read Full Review
$1,999.00 at Amazon.com

LG LSE4613BD

Stove controls

Cooktop

Control knobs

Oven controls

Oven capacity

Convection fan

The oven has a 6.3-cubic foot capacity, which is pretty roomy.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 7
Read Full Review
$1,999.00 at Amazon.com

LG LSE4613BD

Stove controls

Cooktop

Control knobs

Oven controls

Oven capacity

Convection fan

There's a convection fan built into the back oven wall. When this fan is in use, it will blow hot air throughout the oven to help items bake more evenly.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 7
Read Full Review
$1,999.00 at Amazon.com
Now Reading

LG did well by this $2,000 electric, slide-in stove

Up Next

Future appliances: Amazing ovens, gorgeous fridges and more (pictures)

Latest Stories

Despite paralyzing US ban, ZTE is still fighting for its life

Despite paralyzing US ban, ZTE is still fighting for its life

by
Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch
1:22

Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch

by
Apple keyboard issue prompts lawsuit

Apple keyboard issue prompts lawsuit

by
Abyss Diana, an extreme performance headphone for extreme audiophiles

Abyss Diana, an extreme performance headphone for extreme audiophiles

by
Just hours left on this Best Buy TV sale: 55-inch 4K TV for $499

Just hours left on this Best Buy TV sale: 55-inch 4K TV for $499

by
Big for a reason, the Tekton Impact Monitor speakers

Big for a reason, the Tekton Impact Monitor speakers

by