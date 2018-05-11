LG did well by this $2,000 electric, slide-in stove

CNET también está disponible en español.
The $2,000 LG LSE4613BD is an electric slide-in oven. It's designed to sit flush with your countertops.
All of the range's controls are located on the front of the appliance. There's a touchscreen on which you select cooking temperature for the oven, among other settings.
This stove's flat electric cooktop has four burners and a warming zone.
Like other LG stoves, the LSE4613BD has hefty knobs.
You use this knob to select the setting you want to use in the oven. Options include convection roast, speed roast and bake.
The oven has a 6.3-cubic foot capacity, which is pretty roomy.
There's a convection fan built into the back oven wall. When this fan is in use, it will blow hot air throughout the oven to help items bake more evenly.